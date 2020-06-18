Community News / Main Street

Award-Winning, Vegetable-Forward Restaurant ‘The Acorn’ Reopens Dining Room

Portrait

The GOODS from The Acorn

Vancouver, BC | The Acorn is now accepting full reservations for its dining room and bar in order to mitigate wait times and to create an overall smoother dining experience for guests. Booking is available via the restaurant’s website.

Head chef Devon Latte has designed a new menu that continues in The Acorn’s tradition of sourcing and utilizing exciting, underrepresented coastal and Western Canada ingredients and the season for the grand re-opening couldn’t be better. Using an abundance of wild-foraged plants, herbs and funghi, the menu is perhaps more daring and adventurous than ever while continuing to maintain an emphasis on big, bold approachable flavours. Out of the 17 options on the menu there are only two that have never left or changed since the day the restaurant opened 8 years ago: Beer Battered Halloumi and the Kale Caesar Salad. The Acorn is incredibly excited to announce that the Halloumi dish has finally entered into the philosophical and ethical realm of the rest of the menu by now utilizing Mt Lehman Halloumi made especially and exclusively for The Acorn in Abbotsford, BC. Using free range and organic water buffalo and goat’s milk, this Halloumi is a very rare cheese to find produced in North America, let alone locally, and the joint venture between Mt Lehman Cheese Co. and The Acorn fills a very large hole in the local cheese market. For now, the cheese is available on plates at The Acorn and through its online market.

Throughout the recent COVID closure, The Acorn has been operating The Acorn Market, an online market featuring organic, locally farmed ingredients, beer and wine, and small creations from The Acorn kitchen. Due to the overwhelmingly positive response to the market, The Acorn has decided to continue its offerings, though pared down, even after the restaurant resumes regular service. The partnerships with its suppliers that have been strengthened over the last three months have borne new and exciting opportunities that will continue to roll out over the summer and beyond. Special collaborations with farms like Mt Lehman and another with Local Harvest Farms are the beginning steps in the expansion of The Acorn into new territory beyond the historied walls on Main St.

ABOUT THE ACORN | The Acorn is an award-winning, vegetable-forward restaurant and bar located at the heart of Vancouver’s Main Street that offers a destination for diners seeking the best and most creative meals made from fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Carefully crafted dishes cater to vegans, vegetarians and gluten-free diners while ensuring that even the staunchest meat eaters leave fully satisfied. The Acorn was recently singled out for the No. 1 spot on Big 7 Media’s compilation of the 50 Best Vegan-Friendly Restaurants in the World, and has also been featured in Conde Nast Traveler and Bon Appétit.

Acorn
Neighbourhood: Main Street
3995 Main St. | 604-566-9001 | WEBSITE
Mother's Day Brunch and Dinner Kits Available Now From 'The Acorn'

