Odd Society Spirits Creates Special ‘Camp Cocktail Kits’ for Dads in Time for Father’s Day

The GOODS from Odd Society Spirits

Vancouver, BC | In celebration of dads, Odd Society Spirits (1725 Powell St., Vancouver) has created Camp Cocktail Kits—perfect for the great outdoors and just in time for Father’s Day (Sunday, June 21). There are two Camp Cocktail Kits available; one featuring the distillery’s popular Wallflower Gin and the other with the understated Mongrel Unaged Rye and the bold Mia Amata Amaro. Both kits are packaged in a Coleman mini cooler and include an Odd Society copper cocktail mug and a cocktail recipe. Odd Society Spirits Camp Cocktail Kit orders can be placed online at shop.oddsocietyspirits.com.

Odd Society Spirits Camp Cocktail Kits

Camp Cocktail Gin Kit, $79: Odd Society Spirits Wallflower Gin, 375 mL; Mixers and Elixirs Quince Shrub, four ounces; Calister Brewing Co. Ginger Mint Soda, 355mL. Camp Cocktail Amaro Kit, $99: Odd Society Spirits Mongrel Unaged Rye, 500 mL; Odd Society Spirits Mia Amata Amaro, 375mL; Calister Brewing Co. Raspberry Earl Grey Soda, 355mL.

Father’s Day Camp Cocktail Kits are available for delivery on Thursday, June 18 to Vancouver, North Vancouver, Burnaby and New Westminster. Delivery is free for Camp Cocktail Kits. Cut-off for Father’s day delivery orders is Wednesday, June 17, at 4 p.m. Curbside pickup of online purchases is available on Saturday, June 20 from 1p.m. to 5 p.m. Odd Society Sprits will do their best to accommodate requests for pick-up prior to Saturday.

About Odd Society Spirits | Odd Society Spirits is a small-batch B.C. craft-certified distillery located in the heart of East Vancouver. Dedicated to combining old-world distilling traditions with new-world ingredients and ingenuity, Odd Society Spirits has created a family of spirits that entice and intrigue. Open Thursday through Sunday, Odd Society Spirits distillery and cocktail lounge is located at 1725 Powell St., Vancouver, B.C.