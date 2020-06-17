Community News / East Vancouver

Odd Society Spirits Creates Special ‘Camp Cocktail Kits’ for Dads in Time for Father’s Day

Portrait

The GOODS from Odd Society Spirits

Vancouver, BC | In celebration of dads, Odd Society Spirits (1725 Powell St., Vancouver) has created Camp Cocktail Kits—perfect for the great outdoors and just in time for Father’s Day (Sunday, June 21). There are two Camp Cocktail Kits available; one featuring the distillery’s popular Wallflower Gin and the other with the understated Mongrel Unaged Rye and the bold Mia Amata Amaro. Both kits are packaged in a Coleman mini cooler and include an Odd Society copper cocktail mug and a cocktail recipe. Odd Society Spirits Camp Cocktail Kit orders can be placed online at shop.oddsocietyspirits.com.

Odd Society Spirits Camp Cocktail Kits

Camp Cocktail Gin Kit, $79: Odd Society Spirits Wallflower Gin, 375 mL; Mixers and Elixirs Quince Shrub, four ounces; Calister Brewing Co. Ginger Mint Soda, 355mL.

Camp Cocktail Amaro Kit, $99: Odd Society Spirits Mongrel Unaged Rye, 500 mL; Odd Society Spirits Mia Amata Amaro, 375mL; Calister Brewing Co. Raspberry Earl Grey Soda, 355mL.

Father’s Day Camp Cocktail Kits are available for delivery on Thursday, June 18 to Vancouver, North Vancouver, Burnaby and New Westminster. Delivery is free for Camp Cocktail Kits. Cut-off for Father’s day delivery orders is Wednesday, June 17, at 4 p.m. Curbside pickup of online purchases is available on Saturday, June 20 from 1p.m. to 5 p.m. Odd Society Sprits will do their best to accommodate requests for pick-up prior to Saturday.

About Odd Society Spirits | Odd Society Spirits is a small-batch B.C. craft-certified distillery located in the heart of East Vancouver. Dedicated to combining old-world distilling traditions with new-world ingredients and ingenuity, Odd Society Spirits has created a family of spirits that entice and intrigue. Open Thursday through Sunday, Odd Society Spirits distillery and cocktail lounge is located at 1725 Powell St., Vancouver, B.C.

Odd Society Spirits
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
1725 Powell St. | 604-559-6745 | WEBSITE
Odd Society Spirits Creates Special ‘Camp Cocktail Kits’ for Dads in Time for Father’s Day
Odd Society Opens Online Bottle Shop With ‘Time For Mom’ Kits

There are 0 comments

East Vancouver

Diner / Fraserhood

Fraserhood’s Say Mercy to Launch New ‘B-Side’ Outdoor Sandwich Shop

The Italian-American BBQ restaurant at Fraser & 27th is taking full advantage of the City's new pop-up plaza program.

Comfort Food / Chinatown

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // Hot & Sour Pork Noodle Soup at Chinatown’s Fat Mao

I like other bowls at chef Angus An's Chinatown restaurant (not to mention the roti), but this one has magic restorative powers...

Seen In Vancouver / Commercial Drive

East Van’s Rio Theatre Is Evidently Having Fun Working on Its Reopening Plan

As the iconic East Broadway venue shares a much needed laugh as it prepares to reopen with socially distant protocols.

Opening Soon / Commercial Drive

‘Lunch Lady’ (Almost) Ready on The Drive

The highly anticipated Vietnamese street food restaurant on Commercial Drive is 99% finished. Take a look inside...

Opening Soon / Chinatown

Inside Bar Chickadee, Opening Soon in Chinatown

The owners of Juke Fried Chicken have divided their space in half to create a new cocktail bar, which opens June 12.

Track and Food / Main Street

TRACK & FOOD PODCAST // Owners of Como Taperia Detail Patio Struggle With City Hall

In this episode, we chat with Shaun Layton and Frankie Harrington about getting tripped up by bureaucratic red tape.

Popular

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

Remembering the Restaurant That Made Vancouver Think It Had Officially Hit the Big Time

The coming of Market by Jean-Georges was a signal that our little town would soon join the ranks of the world's great food cities.

Opening Soon / Commercial Drive

‘Lunch Lady’ (Almost) Ready on The Drive

The highly anticipated Vietnamese street food restaurant on Commercial Drive is 99% finished. Take a look inside...

Honour Bound

These Small Companies Have Retooled to Produce Made-in-Vancouver Face Masks

Looking for high quality, reusable fabric face masks? Support local small businesses by considering these made-in-Vancouver options.

Opening Soon / Chinatown

Inside Bar Chickadee, Opening Soon in Chinatown

The owners of Juke Fried Chicken have divided their space in half to create a new cocktail bar, which opens June 12.

Opening Soon / Commercial Drive

Bourdain’s Beloved ‘Lunch Lady’ Opening New Vietnamese Eatery in Vancouver

The Tran family is turning their Five Elements Cafe into a new Vietnamese restaurant with some help from a famous friend...

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Downtown

Cibo Trattoria Launches New Summer BBQ Boxes

Community News / Kitsilano

AnnaLena Reveals Menu for Father’s Day Weekend

Community News / Main Street

Father’s Day Special Cheeseburgers and More This Sunday at Burdock & Co.

Community News / Strathcona

Baked Goods For a Cause at Harvest Community Foods