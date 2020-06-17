June 20 Is Kouign Amann Day! Bake Your Own or Order For Pick-Up at Beaucoup Bakery

Community News / Kitsilano

Vancouver, BC | Still feeling the ‘stay-and-shelter’ vibe? Why not challenge yourself to recreate Beaucoup Bakery pastry chef Betty Hung’s famous kouign amann at home. Sound intimidating? Don’t worry, the below recipe is taken from Betty’s cookbook, “French Pastry 101: Learn the Art of Classic Baking with 60 Beginner-Friendly Recipes” so it’s safe for a novice baker.

Not sure you can wait long enough to find the time to start a baking project? Good news: you can swing by Beaucoup for a take-out order:

Introducing Beaucoup Bakery’s newest creation, the Kouign-flan. A cross between Beaucoup’s popular, buttery layered pastry, the kouign amann, and creamy vanilla custard. Ordered in packs of three for $20. Preorders welcome. Available starting Kouign Amann Day, June 20th.

RECIPE | FRENCH PASTRY 101 KOUIGN AMANN

About Beaucoup Bakery | Beaucoup Bakery & Café opened its doors in December 2012, offering French-inspired pastries. The reason for opening Beaucoup Bakery was simple, to leave the world a happier place, even if through something as simple as a cookie. The company’s priority is to put care and pride into everything it does, from the ingredients used and the little details that go into the baking, through to the way the company treats valued customers and friends.

Beaucoup Bakery & Cafe
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
2150 Fir Street | 604-732-4222 | WEBSITE
