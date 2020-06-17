Diner / Fraserhood

Fraserhood’s Say Mercy to Launch New ‘B-Side’ Outdoor Sandwich Shop

Portrait

Tomorrow (Thursday, June 18), the Fraserhood’s (still new) Say Mercy! restaurant will launch an al fresco sandwich operation called B-Side out of its back door.

It looks like the good folks at Say Mercy – who were just two months in when Covid-19 hit – got the long end of the stick with the City of Vancouver’s temporary pop-up plaza program. They’ve got six pink patio tables lined up for service on their tree-shaded side of East 27th Avenue, which has been shut for the summer. That makes for 24 seats for the patio-less restaurant, which has had to shrink its dining room capacity by 50%.

Chef Sean Reeves has put together a four sandwich menu – cheesesteak, falafel, pulled pork, jerk chicken – plus an ice cream sandwich. Operating hours will be 11:30 to 5pm. If that isn’t cool enough, B-Side will transition into a outdoor wine bar in the evenings, with nine wines by the glass, a couple of beers and a truncated Say Mercy menu of eats. I was on hand yesterday as they were setting up. It’s kind of a dream. Take a look…

  • IMG_4683
  • IMG_1846 2
  • IMG_4664
  • IMG_4665
  • IMG_4666
  • IMG_4702
  • IMG_4961 2
  • IMG_5877
  • IMG_5907
Say Mercy!
Neighbourhood: Fraserhood
4298 Fraser St. | WEBSITE
Fraserhood’s Say Mercy to Launch New ‘B-Side’ Outdoor Sandwich Shop
Vancouver’s Take-Out Food Options, Mapped

There are 0 comments

Fraserhood

Restaurant Graveyard / Fraserhood

Remembering a Charming Fraserhood Restaurant That Was Doomed From the Start

It is a cruel facet of the human experience that sometimes young, well-loved restaurants close before their time...

Opening Soon / Fraserhood

Inside the Fraserhood’s Imminent Say Mercy!

The highly anticipated 60-seat Italian-meets-American BBQ restaurant concept will open to the public on January 18.

Comfort Food / Fraserhood

The Comfort Food Guide to Vancouver: Perfect Orbs of Meaty, Saucy Goodness at Savio Volpe

Made using the holy trinity of beef, pork and veal studded with pine nuts and currants, the impactful orbs are soaked in neckbone gravy.

Opening Soon / Fraserhood

‘Say Mercy!’ Opening Soon on Fraser Street

The team that gave us the critically-acclaimed Mackenzie Room is hard at work on a second restaurant, this time at 4298 Fraser Street.

Vancouverites / Fraserhood

Getting Olfactory With Local Artist and Perfumer, Megan Hepburn

You can sniff out the creator of Cracher dans la soupe Parfum at three Vancouver craft fairs this November and December.

How To Cook Vancouver / Fraserhood

We Tried to Make Les Faux Bourgeois’ Delicious Salade Niçoise at Home

In the latest edition of How to Cook Vancouver, Maciel does her very best to recreate a standout starter from the Fraserhood.

Popular

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

Remembering the Restaurant That Made Vancouver Think It Had Officially Hit the Big Time

The coming of Market by Jean-Georges was a signal that our little town would soon join the ranks of the world's great food cities.

Opening Soon / Commercial Drive

‘Lunch Lady’ (Almost) Ready on The Drive

The highly anticipated Vietnamese street food restaurant on Commercial Drive is 99% finished. Take a look inside...

Honour Bound

These Small Companies Have Retooled to Produce Made-in-Vancouver Face Masks

Looking for high quality, reusable fabric face masks? Support local small businesses by considering these made-in-Vancouver options.

Opening Soon / Chinatown

Inside Bar Chickadee, Opening Soon in Chinatown

The owners of Juke Fried Chicken have divided their space in half to create a new cocktail bar, which opens June 12.

Opening Soon / Commercial Drive

Bourdain’s Beloved ‘Lunch Lady’ Opening New Vietnamese Eatery in Vancouver

The Tran family is turning their Five Elements Cafe into a new Vietnamese restaurant with some help from a famous friend...

Diner

See more from Diner
Intelligence Briefs

On Admonishing Cops With No Donuts and Fast Food’s Hollow Declarations of Solidarity

The hospitality industry continues to make moves towards recovery as protests against police brutality and racial injustice rage.

Restaurant Porn / Hong Kong

We Want to Stuff Our Faces With Nostalgic Treats at Hong Kong’s ‘Eat Darling Eat’

This futuristic spot focuses on the fancification of nostalgic childhood faves like pineapple buns, tong sui and egg tarts.

Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant?

Do you think you know Vancouver's restaurant scene well enough to identify this spot? Give us your best guesses in the comments...

Intelligence Briefs

On the Scourge of Racism in Hospitality and Navigating Routes Towards Equality

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia focuses on the ongoing global protests against racism and inequality.