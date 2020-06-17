AnnaLena Reveals Menu for Father’s Day Weekend

the GOODS from Annalena

Vancouver, BC | These past few weeks have almost felt like opening our doors for the first time all over again! Our team has been working hard to continue to cook, serve and provide you a with comfortable and safe space to dine. We are still here and are loving all your feedback on our new program. Our restaurant is evolving right now on a daily basis but what says strong is our drive to create a very special environment for you, when you are able to spend your evening with us during these times.

Thank you again for all your support and can’t wait to share with you what we have “re” created!

This week also falls during one of our favourite times of year, Spot Prawn Season! With such a small window of availability ( only a few weeks ) we have decided to dedicate two courses form this weeks menu to them. We are very excited. See you soon.

BOOKINGS ARE NOW OPEN JUNE 17 – 28 | RESERVE

MENU JUNE 17 – 21 | FATHERS DAY WEEKEND