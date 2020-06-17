Community News / Kitsilano

AnnaLena Reveals Menu for Father’s Day Weekend

Portrait

the GOODS from Annalena

Vancouver, BC | These past few weeks have almost felt like opening our doors for the first time all over again! Our team has been working hard to continue to cook, serve and provide you a with comfortable and safe space to dine. We are still here and are loving all your feedback on our new program. Our restaurant is evolving right now on a daily basis but what says strong is our drive to create a very special environment for you, when you are able to spend your evening with us during these times.

Thank you again for all your support and can’t wait to share with you what we have “re” created!

This week also falls during one of our favourite times of year, Spot Prawn Season! With such a small window of availability ( only a few weeks ) we have decided to dedicate two courses form this weeks menu to them. We are very excited. See you soon.

BOOKINGS ARE NOW OPEN JUNE 17 – 28 | RESERVE

MENU JUNE 17 – 21 | FATHERS DAY WEEKEND

AnnaLena
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
1809 West 1st Ave. | 778-379-4052 | WEBSITE
AnnaLena Reveals Menu for Father’s Day Weekend
Kitsilano’s AnnaLena Seeks Experienced Server

There are 0 comments

Kitsilano

Restaurant Graveyard / Kitsilano

It Was Only in Kits for a Few Years, But This Airy Bistro Made a Delicious Impact

A contemporary of neighbours Gastropod and Fuel, Laurent and Valerie Devin's Bistrot Bistro outlasted both.

TBT / Kitsilano

Five Years Ago Today, One of Vancouver’s Best Restaurants Was Preparing to Launch

The success of AnnaLena was unsurprisingly immediate. The characters involved and the talent assembled were just too good to really doubt.

Diner / Kitsilano

John Bishop Retiring, Closing Kitsilano’s Iconic Bishop’s Restaurant This Summer After 35 Years

Opened in 1985, Bishop's is synonymous with farm-to-table ingredients and food that is entirely representative of the West Coast.

Comfort Food / Kitsilano

The Comfort Food Guide to Vancouver: Umami Bomb Bowls of Rainy Day Ramen

"The thin noodles still have some bite to them and the fukuoka-style tonkotsu base broth is an umami bomb that never stops going off."

TBT / Kitsilano

Looking Back Five Years to the Beginnings of One of Kitsilano’s Best Restaurants

For this edition of #ThrowbackThursday we revisit the beginnings of Au Comptoir, the French bistro/cafe on West 4th Avenue

View From Your Window / Kitsilano

The View From Your Window #201

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Popular

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

Remembering the Restaurant That Made Vancouver Think It Had Officially Hit the Big Time

The coming of Market by Jean-Georges was a signal that our little town would soon join the ranks of the world's great food cities.

Opening Soon / Commercial Drive

‘Lunch Lady’ (Almost) Ready on The Drive

The highly anticipated Vietnamese street food restaurant on Commercial Drive is 99% finished. Take a look inside...

Honour Bound

These Small Companies Have Retooled to Produce Made-in-Vancouver Face Masks

Looking for high quality, reusable fabric face masks? Support local small businesses by considering these made-in-Vancouver options.

Opening Soon / Chinatown

Inside Bar Chickadee, Opening Soon in Chinatown

The owners of Juke Fried Chicken have divided their space in half to create a new cocktail bar, which opens June 12.

Opening Soon / Commercial Drive

Bourdain’s Beloved ‘Lunch Lady’ Opening New Vietnamese Eatery in Vancouver

The Tran family is turning their Five Elements Cafe into a new Vietnamese restaurant with some help from a famous friend...

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Main Street

Father’s Day Special Cheeseburgers and More This Sunday at Burdock & Co.

Community News / Strathcona

Baked Goods For a Cause at Harvest Community Foods

Community News / Kitsilano

June 20 Is Kouign Amann Day! Bake Your Own or Order For Pick-Up at Beaucoup Bakery

Community News / Downtown

Boulevard Announces Father’s Day Meal Kit, June 23rd Return of Dine-In Service