COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // Hot & Sour Pork Noodle Soup at Chinatown’s Fat Mao

This series maps out our editors’ picks for Vancouver’s best and most legendary comfort foods. We encourage readers to steer us towards their favourites in the comments or by using the hashtag #ScoutYVR on social media.

This feels a little like I’m cheating. I’m certain I’ve written about the Hot & Sour Pork Soup at Fat Mao on a previous occasion, but goodness knows it belongs on this map as I find very few dishes anywhere near as comforting! I like other bowls at chef Angus An’s Chinatown restaurant (not to mention the roti), but I swear this crushed peanut-dusted one has magic restorative powers, brightening shitty days and fleetingly making things right when I need it. If you’ve never had it before, it’s a lit up Thai-style hot and sour Dom (or Tom) Yum soup — super fragrant but not-very-spicy stuff that stays with your palate for as long as it wants. It comes fully loaded with bean sprouts, fried garlic, green onions minced pork and slices of both Chinese BBQ pork and Vietnamese ham. Likely best with clear rice noodles, though flat egg noodles are also an option.