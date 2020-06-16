Award-Winning St. Lawrence Restaurant Launches Gourmet ‘STL Spice and Salt’ Line

The GOODS from St. Lawrence

Vancouver, BC | St. Lawrence’s award-winning Chef/Owner J-C Poirier is building on the restaurant’s popular ‘à la Maison’ offerings by introducing a new gourmet ‘STL Spice and Salt’ line available at the restaurant beginning Wednesday, June 24 and through local providers.

Now available for pre-order at here, the STL Spice and Salt line allows at-home chefs to add a dash of flavour to rubs, brines and marinades via a trio of custom, housemade recipes:

Èpices de Montréal (Montréal Spice-inspired blend of sea salt, black peppercorn, coriander seeds, mustard seeds, onion flakes, garlic powder, turbinado sugar, dill weed and chili flakes), ideal for beef and meat dishes; Herbes de Provence (Herbs of Provence blend of sea salt, herbs of Provence, turbinado sugar and garlic powder), perfect for chicken and poultry dishes; Sel aux Agrumes (citrus salt blend of sea salt, orange and lemon zest, tarragon, dill and turbinado sugar), for recipes incorporating fish and vegetables.

The new line is available in 3oz jars and 7oz bags for $9.75 and $13.99 each, respectively, with all three also available packaged together for $26.99 (3oz jars) and $37.99 (7oz bags). During Father’s Day this Sunday, June 21, all parties who dine in at the restaurant will receive a complimentary jar of the STL Spice and Salt of their choice.

HOW TO ORDER | St. Lawrence’s new STL Spice and Salt line can be ordered through stlawrencerestaurant.com/stl-spice-and-salt for pickup at the restaurant beginning Wednesday, June 24. The line is also available through local delivery service Legends Haul beginning tomorrow. Individual servings of St. Lawrence’s signature Pâté en Croûte du Jour are also available for $12 each through Legends Haul and at Les Amis du Fromage stores in East Vancouver (843 E Hastings St.) and Kitsilano (1752 W 2nd Ave.).

JULY RESERVATIONS OPEN FRIDAY, JUNE 19 | Guests looking to book dine-in or take-out service with St. Lawrence in July will be able to make reservations via stlawrencerestaurant.com beginning this Friday, June 19 at 4 p.m.

ABOUT ST. LAWRENCE | Launched in Vancouver’s Railtown Design District in 2017, St. Lawrence is an exciting restaurant concept that offers a marriage of classic French cuisine and the gastronomic identity and culture of Les Québécoise. St. Lawrence is a passion project for acclaimed Chef/Owner and 2019 Vancouver Magazine Chef of the Year Award winner Jean-Christophe (J-C) Poirier, who brings his razor-sharp focus and dedication to craft and time-honoured traditions to an elevated-yet-approachable enclave where food, drink and ambiance combine for a transportive dining adventure unlike any other. Since opening, St. Lawrence has been singled out as Best New Restaurant at the 2018 Vancouver Magazine Restaurant Awards, the No. 4 spot on enRoute Magazine’s 2018 compilation of Canada’s Best New Restaurants, the No. 5 spot on the prestigious annual ranking of Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants in 2019 and consecutive awards as Vancouver Magazine’s 2018 and ’19 Restaurant of the Year.