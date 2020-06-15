Community News / Downtown

The Lobby Lounge and RawBar Reopens Today in the Fairmont Pacific Rim

the GOODS from The Lobby Lounge + RawBar

Vancouver, BC | The Lobby Lounge and RawBar is thrilled to re-open for daily service (with physical distancing) on Monday, June 15, from 11:00am -10:00pm (midnight Thursday-Saturday) bringing fresh offerings to the table with the introduction of a new cocktail hour menu and weekend brunch.

The new cocktail hour will feature a Martinis & Margaritas menu, complemented by nori sushi tacos (hand rolls) from the RawBar. The feature menu, exclusively available from 3:00-6:00pm highlights classics and twists like the Rosemary Mezcal Margarita, Spicy Watermelon Margarita and the Masquerade Martini, a choice spirit base with a Champagne reduction and citrus spritz.

Weekend brunch will be offered Saturday and Sundays from 11:00am – 2:00pm, beginning on Saturday June 20, featuring a selection of sweet and savoury brunch items, like a Smoked Salmon sandwich with soft scrambled eggs and dill lemon aïoli and the house-made sausage with fried egg, cheddar, caramelized onion and a chipotle aïoli. Joining the brunch line-up, a trio of Caesar’s – from the garden, the sea, and the land.

The Lobby Lounge and RawBar will continue to serve its all day cocktail and sushi menu. Reservations can be made for lunch and brunch service only via OpenTable, and daily live music will be available from 4:30pm – 7:30pm.

All menus can be found here.

ABOUT THE LOBBY LOUNGE | Lose yourself in The Lobby Lounge and RawBar’s seductive scene, where glamour meets comfort. Whether curled up by the fireside, enjoying the live music from front row seats or mingling at the Bob Dylan-inspired communal tables, The Lobby Lounge and RawBar is the perfect place to start – or end – your night. It is also home to the extended sushi bar which features fresh seafood and rave-worthy sushi. Open from lunch ‘til late, the RawBar sushi bar has been named Vancouver’s first 100 per cent Ocean Wise sushi destination, and is a must-dine for the sushi savvy.

There are 0 comments

