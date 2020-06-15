Mis En Place

MIS EN PLACE PODCAST // Episode 6 — Staring Down Challenges and Fixing Broken Models

Welcome to the Mis En Place podcast. Hosted by chef, restaurateur and Chefs Table Society president Robert Belcham, the podcast covers a variety of topics related to the complicated lives of the people who cook your food.

When staring down the challenges wrought by this miserable disruption to both our communities and restaurant operations, Mise-en-Place, the podcast for pro cooks by pro cooks, recommends copping an attitude, i.e. “Go big, or stay home.”

In part 2 of a mini-series we’re calling The Big Reset, chef/restaurateur/host Robert Belcham keeps both his mission and lively dialogue flowing on how to best update the restaurant industry’s business model…the flaws of which are all too clear at this moment.

Joining him for this Zoom-enabled session are three Vancouver pros whose notable career success takes the front-of-house POV. James Langford-Smith left Perth, Australia on his way through a varied hospitality career, which currently sees him as GM of two local hotspots, BaoBei Chinese Brasserie and Kissa Tanto. Karri Green-Schuermans is the driving force behind one of the city’s best bistro/bars, Chambar. Rounding out the group is Tim Pittman, Robert’s management partner at Campagnolo, and a veteran of some of Vancouver’s best tables.

The conversation also took place in the context of an online “Social” hosted regularly by the Chefs’ Table Society of BC, who are pleased to present Mise-en-Place with the generous support of RATIONAL Canada and SCOUT Magazine.

