‘Legends Haul’ Set to Celebrate Dads With Special Father’s Day Meal Kits

The GOODS from Legends Haul

Vancouver, BC | Legends Haul was created with a vision to make a positive impact on our local food ecosystem by delivering consciously sourced groceries to Greater Vancouver, Sea-to-Sky, Whistler, and Bowen Island. Offering an elevated home grocery experience, Legends Haul provides access to some of the most sought after and interesting producers in the region, as well as kitchen essentials and heat and eat meals from restaurants across the city right to your door. They celebrate food, the community they serve, and this Father’s Day they’re celebrating Dads as well.

To mark the occasion Craig Sheridan, founder and father of two has curated four unique Father’s Day Kits for brunch, dinner, and a special one for the grill master dads out there. Being his “second favourite holiday after Mother’s Day” he put these kits together with the Dad in mind. Each kit features ethically sourced meat, seafood, and produce, as well as some favourite items from their Friends of Legends partners to round things out, including Medina Cafe waffles, Livia sourdough, East Van Jam, and Beet Box tahini dressing.

Their Grill Kit is no joke and comes stacked with must grill items like a PEI Beef bone-in ribeye, bacon burgers made in-house, marinated Farmcrest half chickens , ahi tuna skewers, pork chops from Gelderman Farms, Big Day BBQ Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage, Wild Boar Bratwurst, Pacific White Prawns, and potato buns from Livia Bakery. The kit of all kits for your grilling master dad.

To top it off they’re featuring a series of ‘dad-ons’ to customize your kits to his personal taste including JUKE sauces, Salt Spring Island balsamics, Beta-5 pop rocks chocolate bars and more. They’re also offering a limited edition Australian Wagyu tomahawk if you’re looking to really step things up.

Delivering next-day, seven days a week. Order today to receive your box before Sunday on shop.legendshaul.com. These kits will be available until 2:00pm on Saturday, June 20th.