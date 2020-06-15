Community News / Chinatown

Kissa Tanto Reveals Father’s Day Weekend Meal Kit

Portrait

THE GOODS FROM KISSA TANTO

Vancouver, BC | Ahh, fathers and their innate love of deliciously-flavoured meats cooked to perfection on a hot grill. This coming weekend (June 19-21), Chef Joël has lovingly prepared a special offering for the man who picked us up from countless tumbles, carried us for miles on their firm shoulders, and offered the soundest of advice during tough times: Pre-marinated meats and fresh seasonal vegetables to be finished on the barbecue at home and doused with an assortment of KT sauces. To round the meal out, there are two most satisfying salads and our housemade sourdough focaccia for wiping plates clean. Designed for 2-3 people or 4-5 people. Book/Order here.

This is a feast that will surely spoil all the papas that we love so much!

Kissa Tanto
Neighbourhood: Chinatown
263 East Pender St. | 778-379-8078 | WEBSITE
Kissa Tanto Reveals Father’s Day Weekend Meal Kit
Kissa Tanto Returns With Special Take Out Menu

There are 0 comments

Chinatown

Opening Soon / Chinatown

Inside Bar Chickadee, Opening Soon in Chinatown

The owners of Juke Fried Chicken have divided their space in half to create a new cocktail bar, which opens June 12.

Opening Soon / Chinatown

Chinatown’s ‘Barbara’ Nears Opening

Chef and first-time restaurateur Patrick Hennessy is on the verge of opening his tiny restaurant in Chinatown...

View From Your Window / Chinatown

The View From Your Window #222

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Heads Up / Chinatown

Chinatown’s Mamie Taylor’s to Close This Weekend

Owner Ron Oliver has sold the seven-year old restaurant at 251 East Georgia Street. The closing party is this Sunday, February 23rd.

TBT / Chinatown

Five Years Ago This Week, When Chinatown’s ‘Fat Mao’ Was Just Getting Started

For this week’s #TBT we go back to the humble beginnings of a popular noodle joint that has been kicking ass since day one.

You Need To Try This / Chinatown

You Need to Try the Nutella-Stuffed Doughnuts at Chinatown’s New ‘Mello’

People are beginning to catch on to the tiny shop's deliciousness. Frankly, there should be a line-up here every day...

Popular

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

Remembering the Restaurant That Made Vancouver Think It Had Officially Hit the Big Time

The coming of Market by Jean-Georges was a signal that our little town would soon join the ranks of the world's great food cities.

Opening Soon / Chinatown

Inside Bar Chickadee, Opening Soon in Chinatown

The owners of Juke Fried Chicken have divided their space in half to create a new cocktail bar, which opens June 12.

Honour Bound

These Small Companies Have Retooled to Produce Made-in-Vancouver Face Masks

Looking for high quality, reusable fabric face masks? Support local small businesses by considering these made-in-Vancouver options.

Opening Soon / Downtown

Inside Do Chay, Opening Soon in Yaletown

The menu will mirror that of its Kingsway twin, with wine and beer flowing from the marble bar's dozen or so taps.

Opening Soon / Commercial Drive

Bourdain’s Beloved ‘Lunch Lady’ Opening New Vietnamese Eatery in Vancouver

The Tran family is turning their Five Elements Cafe into a new Vietnamese restaurant with some help from a famous friend...

Previous
Kitsilano’s AnnaLena Seeks Experienced Server
Next
MIS EN PLACE PODCAST // Episode 6 — Staring Down Challenges and Fixing Broken Models

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Downtown

Hawksworth Restaurant Announces DIY Ultimate Burger & Bourbon Gift Box for Father’s Day

Community News / Downtown

The Lobby Lounge and RawBar Reopens Today in the Fairmont Pacific Rim

Community News

‘Legends Haul’ Set to Celebrate Dads With Special Father’s Day Meal Kits

Community News / Kitsilano

Kitsilano’s Celebrated Thai Restaurant ‘Maenam’ Reopens Dining Room