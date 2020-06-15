Kissa Tanto Reveals Father’s Day Weekend Meal Kit

THE GOODS FROM KISSA TANTO

Vancouver, BC | Ahh, fathers and their innate love of deliciously-flavoured meats cooked to perfection on a hot grill. This coming weekend (June 19-21), Chef Joël has lovingly prepared a special offering for the man who picked us up from countless tumbles, carried us for miles on their firm shoulders, and offered the soundest of advice during tough times: Pre-marinated meats and fresh seasonal vegetables to be finished on the barbecue at home and doused with an assortment of KT sauces. To round the meal out, there are two most satisfying salads and our housemade sourdough focaccia for wiping plates clean. Designed for 2-3 people or 4-5 people. Book/Order here.

This is a feast that will surely spoil all the papas that we love so much!