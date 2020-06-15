Hawksworth Restaurant Announces DIY Ultimate Burger & Bourbon Gift Box for Father’s Day

The GOODS from Hawksworth

Vancouver, BC | Treat dad to a thoughtful and unique experience this Father’s Day with the Hawksworth DIY Ultimate Burger Gift Box ($50) from award-winning Hawksworth Restaurant. What better way to celebrate than with an afternoon of barbecuing in the sun!

Complete with everything you need to recreate this popular classic from the comfort of your own home, the Burger Gift Box includes: four house made brioche buns; four Hawksworth seasoned house-ground beef patties; housemade special sauce; applewood smoked bacon; aged Canadian cheddar; and lettuce, onion, and tomato for total customization.

Complementing the juicy burger kit are two exciting add-ons: The Backyard Old Fashioned Cocktail Kit ($68) and Fuggles & Warlock’s Destiny IPA Craft Beer 6-pack ($18). The bourbon-based classic cocktail features maple, oak, and nutmeg flavours with notes of grilled pineapple, giving it an easy drinking character. The Cocktail Kit makes six cocktails and includes: Bulleit Bourbon, Angostura Bitters, cocktail mix (Caribbean Pineapple Liqueur, Spiced Falernum Syrup and Liquid Smoke), a grapefruit and two rocks glasses.

To order your Hawksworth Ultimate Burger & Bourbon Gift Box, or for more information, call 604.673.7000 or email info@hawksworthrestaurant.com.

Hawksworth Restaurant reopened on June 6 with a new concept featuring a return to authentic and uncomplicated dishes, and both the delicious Hawksworth Burger ($25) and a selection of handcrafted cocktails are available for dine in. The sought after brunch menu is being relaunched this weekend, available Saturdays and Sundays from 11:30am to 3:00pm going forward, featuring flavourful and comforting dishes such as the traditional Brunch Roast with dry-aged strip loin, yorkshire pudding, asparagus, gravy ($45) and the West Coast Benedict with smoked salmon, hollandaise, crispy potatoes ($22).

Hawksworth Restaurant continues to uphold the highest standards of safety and hygiene and has recently added government-sanctioned precautionary measures to keep diners, staff and the community safe and well, learn more online here. Open everyday from 11:30am to 10pm – reservations are recommended as space is currently limited to adhere to physical distancing measures and can be made online or by calling 604.673.7000 today.

About Hawksworth Restaurant | Located in the heart of downtown Vancouver, Hawksworth Restaurant embraces contemporary Canadian cuisine with a goal of setting forth a culinary legacy rooted in regional produce that celebrates the cultural diversity of Vancouver. Six-time winner of Vancouver Magazine Restaurant Award’s Best Upscale Restaurant, Hawksworth Restaurant is grown up and glamorous, yet relaxed and welcoming, ready to deliver an array of memorable dining experiences. Approachable menus reflect seasonality and spontaneity, whilst demonstrating the highly skilled technique and relentless drive for perfection that has become Hawksworth’s trademark. Three distinctive rooms, including Hawksworth Cocktail Bar are complemented by two elegant private spaces, designed to reflect the vibrancy, creativity and quality of the cuisine.