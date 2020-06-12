Restaurant Porn / Hong Kong

We Want to Stuff Our Faces With Nostalgic Treats at Hong Kong’s ‘Eat Darling Eat’

Portrait

Restaurant Porn is a column of daydreams presented as a means to introduce BC diners and designers to concepts, looks, and fully-formed ideas that they might draw an inkling of inspiration from.

(via) Take a good look at Eat Darling Eat, a modern Chinese dessert shop in Hong Kong. It’s spectacularly different. While uniquely bright, colourful, hard-edged and artfully futuristic (more Fifth Element than Blade Runner), I wonder if its appearance doesn’t suspend the disbelief of its sweet-toothed customers, putting them in head-spaces close to our imagined explorations of, say, Willy Wonka’s fantastic Chocolate Factory…

I mean, have you ever seen bar stools like these? Me neither. I have more questions. What do the staff uniforms look like? Are the desserts delivered by robot? Where the hell is the point of sale? I have no idea and I don’t care, and that’s just part of the power of the design by Hong Kong’s NC Design & Architecture. I’m already sold. The firm is headed by the young and exceedingly talented Nelson Chow, who was not only schooled in architecture here in Canada but also tailoring in New York City. He’s done a lot of really cool work in his career so far, much of it in hospitality. This is my favourite so far.

Located on the ground floor of the Fashion Walk mall in the megacity’s Causeway Bay, Eat Darling Eat’s bread and butter is the fancification of nostalgic childhood faves like pineapple buns, tong sui and egg tarts. I was expecting some dreamy Coruscant weirdness on the menu but it all sounds rather down to earth, which makes me dig it even more.

– Photos by Nic Gaunt –

  • AngularTable
  • nelson_chow
  • nelson_chow2
  • nelson_chow3
  • nelson_chow4
  • nelsonchow5
  • UpperFloor

There are 0 comments

View From Your Window / The Islands

The View From Your Window #232

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Popular

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

Remembering the Restaurant That Made Vancouver Think It Had Officially Hit the Big Time

The coming of Market by Jean-Georges was a signal that our little town would soon join the ranks of the world's great food cities.

Opening Soon / Downtown

Inside Do Chay, Opening Soon in Yaletown

The menu will mirror that of its Kingsway twin, with wine and beer flowing from the marble bar's dozen or so taps.

Opening Soon / Chinatown

Inside Bar Chickadee, Opening Soon in Chinatown

The owners of Juke Fried Chicken have divided their space in half to create a new cocktail bar, which opens June 12.

Opening Soon / Downtown

‘Cold Tea’ Softly Opens in Storied Location

The launch of the 130-seat, 4,600 sqft Chinese/Vietnamese restaurant was set back by the pandemic, but they're good to go.

Tea and Two Slices

On the Comical Protestations of Old White Men and the Possibility of Defunding the VPD

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr finds sneaky loggers and drinking on beaches still a crime.

Restaurant Porn

See more from Restaurant Porn
Restaurant Porn

The West Coast Needs More Restaurants That Focus on Mantou Buns…

In the latest edition of Restaurant Porn, we look across the pond to London's 'Bao' and wish there were more like it on the West Coast.

Restaurant Porn

We Want to Drink at This Art Deco Gin Library That Contains Over a Thousand Bottles

This Art Deco-inspired lobby bar can be found in Singapore on the ground floor of the iconic, 24-storey Parkview Square building.

Restaurant Porn

This Elegant, Stalin Era-Inspired Restaurant in Moscow Isn’t Very Oppressive

Take a stroll along Moscow's apparatchik-heavy Krasnopresnenskaya Naberezhnaya street and you'll find this beautiful weirdo...

Restaurant Porn

Get Comfortable in This Decadently Designed, High End Supper Club

What is strikingly beautiful, ridiculously far away, fuelled by booze and boasting room for 225 supper clubbers? Alice & Fifth. 