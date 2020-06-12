Community News / West Side

Award-Winning Yuwa Japanese Cuisine to Reopen for Table Service on June 16

The GOODS from Yuwa

Vancouver, BC | After more than three months of solely offering takeout and delivery, Yuwa Japanese Cuisine is gearing up to welcome guests back to its award-winning Upper Kitsilano restaurant for limited dine-in service starting this Tuesday, June 16.

Beginning tomorrow, guests will be able to reserve via yuwa.ca for dine-in service Tuesdays through Saturdays from 5 to 10 p.m., with the restaurant continuing to offer its celebrated Japanese fare via takeout and contact-free pickup by calling 604-731-9378. Yuwa is also in the process of adding a new, al-fresco patio section in front of the restaurant overlooking West 16th Ave. in the coming weeks.

Co-Owner/Sake Sommelier Iori Kataoka and Co-Owner Executive Chef Masahiro Omori have instituted numerous health and safety measures throughout the dining room, kitchen and common areas in accordance with BC’s Phase Two reopening protocols, including one-time-use paper menus, constant sanitizing of common-touch areas, washrooms and terminals, use of personal protective equipment such as masks and face shields and strict observance of social-distancing guidelines.

“As always, the health and safety of our staff, guests and community at large remains our top priority and we have gone to great lengths to ensure all necessary protocols are in place,” says Kataoka. “We’re so grateful for the patience and continued support we’ve seen over the past three months and are thrilled to begin reintroducing the familiar comforts of dine-in service.”

FATHER’S DAY FEATURE | With their first dine-in weekend coinciding with Father’s Day and the highly anticipated spot prawn season, Chef Omori will be offering a special dish of BC Spot Prawn Sunomono + Fiddlehead Goma-ae with Spot Prawn Head Dashi Miso Soup available for dine-in service only from Friday, June 19 through Sunday, June 21. The uniquely delicious dish incorporates BC Spot Prawns, Japanese red jellyfish, seaweed, tri-colour cherry tomatoes and spinach and cucumber marinated in tosazu bonito-infused vinaigrette with shiso granite for $19.

RESERVATIONS | Reservations for Yuwa Japanese Cuisine will be available starting tomorrow for limited dine-in service are now available for limited seatings from 5 to 10 p.m. beginning Tuesday, June 16 via yuwa.ca/make-a-reservation. Takeout and contactless pickup orders may still be placed by calling the restaurant at 604-731-9378.

ABOUT YUWA JAPANESE CUISINE | Tucked away in the heart of Vancouver’s West Side, Yuwa Japanese Cuisine is an elegant enclave where a creative homage to regional Japanese fare is complemented by one of the city’s best selections of artisan sake and wine. Led by Executive Chef Masahiro Omori and renowned Sake Sommelier and Co-Owner Iori Kataoka, Yuwa offers an inspired approach to the traditional kaiseki style of dining where the very best local and seasonal ingredients are paired with consummate service, attention to detail and expert knowledge of fine wine and sake from around the world to provide a Zen culinary experience unlike any other. Formerly known as Zest Japanese Cuisine, Yuwa was newly christened in the fall of 2017 and quickly singled out as a finalist for both Best New Restaurant and Best Japanese at the 2018 and 2019 editions of the Vancouver Magazine Restaurant Awards, respectively.

Yuwa Japanese Cuisine
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
2775 W. 16th Ave. | 604-731-9378
