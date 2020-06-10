Foreign Intelligence Briefs

Watch This Incredibly Detailed Breakdown of Trump’s Violent Photo-Op Walk to Church

Portrait

(via) Watching the Trump administration from the comfortable distance of another country can still be unnerving as the ill-equipped president lurches from one self-inflicted crisis to the next. His June 1st walk from the White House to a nearby church for a photo op – and the police violence again BLM protesters that immediately preceded it – is just the most recent example of his ruinous instincts, but I wonder now if it might stand as the most indelible image of his presidency, like Nixon throwing up double peace signs, Clinton angrily denying infidelity to a camera, or George W. reading a kids book on 9/11. In the incredibly detailed video timeline presented above, the Washington Post breaks it down, and it’s so much worse than I originally thought…

Foreign Intelligence Briefs

“F-ck you, Corona. You Sound Like the Name of a Sneaky-Assed Bitch”

Chicago's famously abusive late night hot dog stand, The Wiener's Circle, is enduring the pandemic with attitude.

