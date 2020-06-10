Remembering the Restaurant That Made Vancouver Think It Had Officially Hit the Big Time

The ever-evolving Restaurant Graveyard series looks back at the countless, long-shuttered establishments that helped to propel Vancouver’s food and drink forward. Full A-Z with maps and photos here. May they never be forgotten!

The 2009 arrival of Market by Jean-Georges in the new Shangri-La Hotel was exciting. The coming of an international celebrity chef like the French-American Jean-Georges Vongerichten was trumpeted as a turning point for Vancouver, a signal that our little town had all the elements required to join the ranks of food cities like New York, Paris and Tokyo (see also the arrival of Daniel Boulud’s DB Bistro Moderne). Unfortunately, its impact was lessened by circumstances beyond its control, as its opening coincided with the Great Recession. The downturn broadly hamstrung Vancouver’s dining scene and flattened the trajectory of the same rise that drew the attention of Vongerichten in the first place. Market will nevertheless be remembered for its plush dining room; its excellent service; its tight menus of Jean-Georges’ greatest hits (mmm, black truffle and fontina pizza!); and, most importantly, its employment of many local talents over the course of its 11-year run, several of whom went on to do great things, among them Lee Cooper (owner/chef, L’Abattoir), Justin Tisdall (owner, Juke), Kristian Eligh (chef, Toptable) and Paul Grunberg (owner Savio Volpe). The restaurant closed on January 1st, 2020 to make way for an as yet unnamed new concept.