Pan-Asian Eatery ‘Torafuku’ Reopens for Dine-in on

Vancouver, BC | After months of takeaway service only, Chef Steve Kuan and Torafuku team reopen their dining room offering an array of lunch options and two must-try tasting menus for dinner. Customers will still be able to enjoy the restaurant’s ultra-popular takeaway line, Torafuku@Home.

Updated Hours of Operation

Lunch: Tuesday – Saturday, 11:30am – 5:30pm

Dinner: Friday – Saturday, 5:30pm – 10:30pm

Reservations are highly recommended as an adjusted floor plan and capacity has been implemented to adhere to social distancing protocols.

View the menus here.

Let’s Lunch | Dine a la carte during lunch and get a dose of all the Torafuku classics like the Beef Noodle Soup and seasonal salads. Torafuku’s offering a lineup of six flavour-packed kick-ass rice bowls featuring proteins like our finger lickin’ fried chicken and kakuni-style pork belly.

What’s for Dinner? | Choose from two tasting menus Classic ($40) and Premium ($55). Designed to be shared these multi-course meals will evolve weekly. This week, highlights include Duck Consommé, Pan-Seared Striploin with chimichurri. When opting for the Premium meal enjoy Chef’s three day air-dried Roasted Duck, house-made steamed buns and a foie gras bun spread quintet.

Secure seating online here or by calling 778-903-2006.

ABOUT TORAFUKU | Meaning “lucky tiger” in Japanese, Torafuku is nestled on the border of Vancouver’s historic Chinatown at 958 Main Street, offering elevated Asian cuisine by Le Tigre food truck owner Steve Kuan. Designed for sharing, the casual and inventive menu explores the borders of pan-Asian food with classical French and Italian influences. Dishes are playful in spirit and serious in execution, delivering vibrant interpretations of flavours traditionally found in Japanese, Taiwanese, Korean, and Vietnamese cuisine. Every plate features seasonal ingredients sourced straight from local farmers. For more information, please visit torafuku.ca.