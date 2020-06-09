Spot Prawn Season in Full Swing at Provence Marinaside

The GOODS from Provence Marinaside

Vancouver, BC | Every year we eagerly await the coming of Spot Prawn Season – that short window starting in early June when these succulent and flavourful crustaceans make their way off fishing boats and onto the plates of enthusiastic diners. With a culinary ethos honed in Marseille and on the Côte d’Azur, Provence Marinaside’s Owner/Executive Chef Jean Francis Quaglia treats BC Spot Prawns with a gentle hand to bring out all their delicate flavour.

Starting today Provence guests can indulge their passion for prawns with a special BC Spot Prawn Menu featuring Gazpacho with Poached BC Spot Prawns served with a cucumber and lime relish, One Pound of BC Spot Prawns served either grilled or steamed and Provence patron favourite – BC Spot Prawn Duo (grilled and Provençal style) on tagliatelle and zucchini ribbons.

As Provence is known for its extensive wine list, Wine Director Joshua Carlson could choose to pair these dishes with any wine from around the world. However, keeping with the philosophy that local terroir complements local ingredients best, he has selected an optional wine pairing of exclusively BC-produced wines which will be available by either the glass or the bottle –Terravista Vineyards Albariño 2019 (Naramata Bench) to accompany the Gazpacho, Sea Star Vineyards Blanc de Noir Rosé,2019 (Pender Island) to complement the steamed or grilled One Pound of BC Spot Prawns and Quails’ Gate Estate Winery ‘Lucy’s Block’ Rosé 2019 (Kelowna) is paired with the BC Spot Prawn Duo.

This really is a case of limited-time offer as the season for BC Spot Prawns is short. Imagine yourself on the Promenade de la Croisette as you dine on delicious BC Spot Prawns, sip your wine and watch the world go by from Provence’s vantage point overlooking the False Creek Seawall and Quayside Marina. It’s a perfect way to start the summer.

Please note: Provence Marinaside is committed to the health and safety of its guests and staff in keeping with the protocols set by the BC Ministry of Health. You can find the details of Provence’s standards here.

In addition to Dine-In service, Provence Marinaside continues to offer its Takeout Menu for breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner daily. If you prefer to cook Provence’s food in the comfort of your own kitchen, they also offer six French Food Made Easy kits and two Cocktail Kits (Moscow Mule and Caesar). All are available through Provence Marinaside’s website along with Chef Sheldon’s Online Grocery Store for individual ingredient items such as meats, dairy, baking supplies and other miscellaneous items.

Provence Marinaside is also supporting The Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre with the donation of meals and funds along with a donation option on their website should the public also wish to support the organization.