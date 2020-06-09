Railtown Cafe & Catering Announces New Summer Feasts, Perfect for Father’s Day

The GOODS from Railtown Cafe

Vancouver, BC | Make the most of the longer sunny days with Railtown’s newest packages – simply reheat and serve. Each package generously feeds 4-6 adults. All items are pre-cooked and come complete with Chef’s reheating instructions. These packages are available all summer long. For any online package orders booked in June, Railtown will be offering a $10 voucher for its new online marketplace launching in July.

Railtown Tailgate BBQ | Savour the flavours of Southern BBQ all summer long. This feast features four proteins including an oh-so-tender 35-hour Texas Style Beef Brisket. Complete with plenty of house made Bourbon BBQ Sauce and an array sides such as Creamy Potato Salad and Jalapeno Cornbread this is not your average backyard BBQ. For those with a sweet tooth, add on a seasonal dessert like Railtown’s Strawberry Shortcake.

Feeds four people for $99. View the menu here.

The Italian | That Euro trip might be on pause, but Railtown’s serving up a delicious dose of la dolce vita. Choose from either classic Lasagna Bolognese or our vegetarian Roasted Mushroom and Kale. Complete with an array of sides including Caprese Salad and Garlic Baguette this dinner delivers all the feels of a big familia gathering – without anyone working all day in the kitchen.

Feeds six people for $99. Check out the offerings here.

The Greek | Enjoy the authentic classics without the prep. This spread is sure to impress with a tender and crispy-skinned Grilled Greek Free Range Chicken that’s paired with the very necessary Lemon and Garlic Potatoes, Greek Salad, Spanakopita, Hummus, Tzatziki and Pita. Hungry for more? Complete the experience with a side of fall-off-the-bone Greek Style Baby Back Ribs.

Feeds four people for $99. View the full menu here.

All packages are available for pick up at our Granville and Railway locations. Package orders must be placed by 12:00pm for a next day pick up. In the coming weeks Railtown will be launching a comprehensive online marketplace with expanded items and at-home delivery service.

Railway Pick Up Hours: M-F 11-5, Sat & Sun 11-4

Granville Pick Up Hours: M-F 11-4

About Railtown Cafe and Catering | Led by Chef/Partners Dan Olson and Tyler Day Railtown Cafe and Railtown Catering offers a signature combination of classical French technique and inspired West Coast style. Since the flagship opening of Railtown Cafe in 2012 in the historic Railtown neighbourhood, the company has expanded to serving healthy and delicious food in three more locations; Main Street, Granville Street, and Howe Street. Through Railtown Catering, personalized food and beverage menus and event services are available for a wide array of private and corporate functions as well as daily office deliveries throughout Vancouver. Whatever the celebration or location, Railtown’s friendly and intuitive team of chefs, event planners, and elite service staff have earned a reputation for creativity, innovation, and finesse by delivering a refined, first-class experience from start to finish.