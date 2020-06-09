Community News / Downtown

Hawksworth Restaurant Reopens for Dine-In Service

The GOODS from Hawksworth

Vancouver, BC | Over the past weeks, we’ve been hard at work trialing new menu items with a goal to bring Vancouver what it wants and needs right now – timeless dishes and familiar flavours with a Hawksworth twist. The new Hawksworth experience is designed to deliver value and excellence in an environment that is safe, warm and welcoming.

Our mouthwatering Hawksworth Burger ($25), a menu staple since day one, is ready to be devoured, alongside other signature dishes such as our Crispy Duck and Watercress Salad ($22) and the ultimate bar snack our KFC ($12), as deliciously crunchy as ever with its fiery sweet and spicy sauce!

With value top of mind we’ll debut a new $20.20 set menu at lunch and extend cocktail hour pricing from 4:00pm to 6:00pm daily, with house cocktails and select wines for $7 each.

To explore our full menu of timeless favourites visit us online at www.hawksworthrestaurant.com where you can also learn more about our new rigorous health and safety protocols. Keeping you, our staff and our community safe and well is of utmost importance to us.

We are open daily from 11:30am to 10:00pm. With limited space, we highly encourage reservations. Call us at 604.673.7000 or visit our website to reserve your table today.

About Hawksworth Restaurant | Located in the heart of downtown Vancouver, Hawksworth Restaurant embraces contemporary Canadian cuisine with a goal of setting forth a culinary legacy rooted in regional produce that celebrates the cultural diversity of Vancouver. Six-time winner of Vancouver Magazine Restaurant Award’s Best Upscale Restaurant, Hawksworth Restaurant is grown up and glamorous, yet relaxed and welcoming, ready to deliver an array of memorable dining experiences. Approachable menus reflect seasonality and spontaneity, whilst demonstrating the highly skilled technique and relentless drive for perfection that has become Hawksworth’s trademark. Three distinctive rooms, including Hawksworth Cocktail Bar are complemented by two elegant private spaces, designed to reflect the vibrancy, creativity and quality of the cuisine.

Chef David Hawksworth Updates on Nightingale, Bel Cafe and Hawksworth Operations

