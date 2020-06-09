Dining Rooms Reopen at Di Beppe, Pourhouse, Ask For Luigi and Farina a Legna

The GOODS from the Kitchen Table Group

Vancouver, BC | We’re so excited to welcome you back to our dining rooms. Today, Di Beppe and Pourhouse are re-opening for dine-in service with Ask for Luigi and Farina a Legna to follow tomorrow. We have gone above and beyond the recommended regulations, while maintaining our commitment to providing unforgettable dining experiences. Our full health and safety protocol is available on our website.

To show our appreciation for your continued support during these challenging times, we are offering 10% off all takeout orders placed directly through our restaurants online or by phone. From now until September 1, 2020, use the code KITCHENTABLE at checkout to redeem this offer.

Di BEPPE

DINE-IN | TAKEOUT | DELIVERY

Open daily, Monday to Sunday

CAFFÈ: Daily, 9 am to 10 pm

PATIO: Open daily at 11:30 am

APERITIVO HOUR: Daily, 3 to 6 pm

DINNER: Daily, 5 to 10 pm

Dinner reservations are required and can be made online.

Takeout and delivery is still available!

Order takeout online or by calling 604-559-1122. Delivery is available via UberEats.

Di Beppe 8 West Cordova St. MAP

ASK FOR LUIGI

DINE-IN | TAKEOUT | DELIVERY

Open Tuesday to Sunday (closed Mondays)

LUNCH: Tuesday to Friday, 11:30 am to 2 pm

DINNER: Tuesday to Sunday, 5 to 10 pm

BRUNCH: Saturday & Sunday, 10 am to 2 pm

Reservations are very limited and can be made via info@askforluigi.com.

Takeout and delivery is still available!

Order takeout online or by calling 604-428-2544. Delivery is available via UberEats.

Ask For Luigi 305 Alexander St. MAP

FARINA A LEGNA

DINE-IN | TAKEOUT | DELIVERY

Open Tuesday to Sunday (closed Mondays)

DINNER: Tuesday to Sunday, 5 to 10 pm

HAPPY HOUR: Tuesday to Sunday, 5 to 6 pm & 9 pm to close

BRUNCH: Saturday & Sunday, 10 am to 2 pm

Reservations can be made online and are strongly recommended. Our patio is coming soon, follow us at @farinaalegna to be first to know when it launches!

Takeout and delivery is still available!

Order takeout online or by calling 604-980-3300. Delivery is available via UberEats.

Farina a Legna 119 2nd St E, North Vancouver, BC MAP

PIZZERIA FARINA

TAKEOUT | DELIVERY

Open daily, 5 to 9:30 pm

Order takeout online or by calling 604-681-9334. Delivery is available via UberEats.

Pizzeria Farina 915 Main St. MAP

POURHOUSE

DINE-IN | TAKEOUT | DELIVERY

Open daily

LUNCH: Monday to Friday, 11:30 am to 3 pm

HAPPY HOUR: Daily, 3 to 5 pm

DINNER: Sunday to Thursday, 5 to 11 pm;

Friday & Saturday, 5 pm to 12 am

BRUNCH: Saturday & Sunday, 10 am to 3 pm

Takeout and delivery is still available!

Order takeout online or by calling 604-568-7022. Delivery is available via UberEats.

Pourhouse 162 Water Street, Vancouver BC MAP

PASTIFICIO di LUIGI

TAKEOUT | DELIVERY

Open daily, 11 am to 9 pm

Order takeout online or by calling 604-568-7022 to pick up at Pourhouse (162 Water Street). Delivery is available via Uber Eats.

ABOUT KITCHEN TABLE RESTAURANTS | A mainstay of Vancouver’s hospitality scene since 2009, Kitchen Table Restaurants places a premium on simplicity, integrity, giving back to the neighbourhoods in which it operates and the belief that the fondest memories are made at the kitchen table, not in the dining room. The brand made its first foray into the local market when it opened comfort-food-and-cocktail hotspot Pourhouse in a heritage space in the heart of the historic Gastown District in 2009. In 2011, Kitchen Table set up shop on Main Street with the Northern Italian-focused, counter-service Pizzeria Farina and in 2014 opened casual Italian eatery Ask For Luigi, which was awarded Restaurant of the Year, Best New Restaurant, Best Casual and Best Italian at the 2015 Vancouver Magazine Restaurant Awards and earned a spot on the prestigious 2014 shortlist of EnRoute’s Best New Restaurants. In 2017, Kitchen Table opened authentically Italian caffé-by-day, ristorante-by-night Di Beppe in Gastown and in 2019 opened its first restaurant on the North Shore with the full-service Farina a Legna, located in North Vancouver’s Lower Lonsdale district.