AnnaLena Reveals Menu for June 10-14

the GOODS from Annalena

Vancouver, BC | What a great first week back! Thank you to everyone that made it out to join us for our first week of our new tasting menu format. We had such an amazing response and are getting excited for week number two. For now we will be releasing our reservations one week in advance every Sunday as we get acquainted with this new environment.

BOOKINGS ARE NOW OPEN | June 10-14

Due to current regulations we are only operating at 50% capacity.

Availability is limited. Menu is subject to minor changes

*please contact the restaurant directly with any dietary requests

Thank you for all your support and see you very soon!!!