Poplar Grove 2019 Single Vineyard Lakeview Rosé to Benefit BC Hospitality Foundation

Penticton, BC | BC’s renowned Poplar Grove Winery is stepping up to support our province’s hospitality industry with partial proceeds from the sale of a premium single-vineyard Rosé. The winery made only 300 cases of the Poplar Grove 2019 Lakeview Rosé, which will be released on June 5th 2020. $5 from the sale of each bottle ($60 per case) will be donated to the BC Hospitality Foundation (BCHF).

The BCHF has had to cancel all its in-person fundraising events for 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The charity was founded on the idea that the hospitality industry should work together to look after its own, and numerous local businesses are supporting the organization with donations and initiatives. Unfortunately, however, their help won’t make up for the revenue lost due to the event cancellations. Executive Director Dana Harris notes that the BCHF team is thinking strategically to ensure the charity will still exists once the pandemic has passed, as there will be a continuing need for its work. “We’re so grateful to everyone who’s reached out to help. The Poplar Grove wine program, and others like it, contribute not only much-needed funds, but also give us hope for the future. And we hope British Columbians will choose to make purchases that will support our supporters. It’s a great way to help the local economy and to keep the positive energy going.”

Poplar Grove owner Tony Holler comments, “Starting the program just seemed like the natural thing to do. The hospitality industry supports us so much and we feel it is important to support them when they are in need. This is how the community gets stronger.”

The Poplar Grove single vineyard Lakeview Rosé is made from Malbec grapes grown in the winery’s own vineyards on the Naramata Bench. The wine will be sold at the winery’s tasting room, at The Restaurant at Poplar Grove, and online here.

Funds raised by the program will help the BCHF continue to provide last-resort assistance for hospitality workers in financial crisis due to a serious health condition. A percentage of Poplar Grove’s donation will also be earmarked for a special scholarship that will be part of a BCHF-administered scholarship program that fosters the next generation of hospitality industry leaders.

Poplar Grove 2019 Lakeview Rosé | $34.90

Available online, at the winery tasting room and the restaurant.

Instagram Live Tasting | Wednesday, June 10 at 4pm | Hosted by Laurie Barnes & Laura Starr on BC Hospitality Foundation’s Instagram.

Poplar Grove Winery
Region: The Okanagan
425 Middle Bench Road North, Penticton | 250-493-9463 | WEBSITE
The Restaurant at Poplar Grove Opens Friday, June 5th

