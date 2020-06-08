Dine-In Service Returns at Fanny Bay Oyster Bar and Seafood Market

The GOODS from Fanny Bay Oyster Bar

Vancouver, BC | Fanny Bay Oyster is now re-open for Dine-In! We will be open daily from 3pm-9pm (happy hours, 3pm-6pm). We are also doing take out from our kitchen 3pm-8pm and our Shellfish Market is continuing to offer fresh ‘shuck at home’ and ‘cook at home’ retail items for pick up from 12pm-8pm daily. People have been really amazing and order our “at home happy hour” boxes like crazy and it helps a lot since we can only seat around 28 people max right now.

About Fanny Bay Oysters | Fanny Bay Oysters is the largest Canadian shellfish farming company, family-owned and operated. We grow oysters, clams, mussels, specializing in premium quality live half-shell oysters. In addition to our wholesale distribution, we own a bustling oyster bar and attached shellfish market in Vancouver to exemplify our “Tide to Table” philosophy and set the gold standard for oyster shucking presentation. Fanny Bay Oysters is a family company, committed to a positive work environment as well as long-tenured and happy employees. We believe that oysters are our region’s greatest culinary treasure, on par with other fine ingredients from around the world. We want to create an enthusiastic, exciting atmosphere with knowledgeable employees; to be great ambassadors of the Pacific Northwest.