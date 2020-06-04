The Courtney Room Reopens in Victoria

The GOODS from The Courtney Room

Victoria, BC | Today The Courtney Room in Victoria, B.C. will reopen its doors to guests, welcoming them back after the recent closure and offering a delicious menu of favourite dishes available for guests to either dine in or take home.

“Our team is very excited to be back,” says Gordon Hay, Restaurant Manager at The Courtney Room. “Like many Victoria businesses right now, we are starting small with reduced occupancy, a smaller menu and with strict safety measures in place to protect the health and wellbeing of our guests, while offering them some classics from our menu over the past two years.”

A finalist for the 2020 Vancouver Magazine Restaurant Awards in the Best Victoria category, The Courtney Room works with local farmers to create a menu showcasing the best of the Pacific Northwest. Classic dishes currently featured on the menu include Duck Corn Dogs with sumac pickles and paprika aioli ($16), and Smoked Albacore Tuna Salad with local vegetables and crispy potatoes ($22) to start; The Courtney Room Burger ($21), house-made Ricotta Angolotti with a choice of tomato or lamb bolognese ($30), and Slow Baked Lois Lake Steelhead ($32) for the main course; and Dark Chocolate Caramel Bar ($9) or Walnut and Honey Tart ($9) to finish. Additionally, a new Happy Hour will offer local and international wines at $8 a glass and draught beers at $5 a glass, running from 4pm-6pm every day.

Most of the dishes on the current menu are also available to-go, with orders accepted everyday from 12noon to 8pm. To order online visit www.thecourtneyroom.com/menu/ or call the restaurant on 250-940-4090. Dinner to Go Boxes will be available seasonally and for special occasions: look out for our themed Dinner boxes this Father’s Day and Canada Day!

To keep guests safe, spacing between tables will be increased and guests will be limited to a 40% occupancy, to exceed correct distancing measures; the team will adhere to stringent cleanliness standards in all locations around the restaurant space; high volume touch points will be sanitized every 30 minutes; where necessary Plexi-glass barriers, floor decals and signage have been placed to maintain distancing and assist with movement; and our team has been trained to provide our signature Courtney Room service, but at a safe distance and with caution. For more information on our safety practices, please visit www.thecourtneyroom.com/home/health-safety/.

The Courtney Room is currently open for dinner only, from 4.00pm to 8.00pm. Reservations are highly recommended and can be made by calling 250-940-4090, emailing reservations@thecourtneyroom.com or via OpenTable.

About The Courtney Room | Old world meets new at The Courtney Room, Victoria’s newest dining destination, voted #10 in the 2018 Canada’s Best New Restaurant Awards. An extension of The Magnolia Hotel & Spa’s award-winning boutique hotel experience, The Courtney Room is a modern dining space where locals and visitors alike can enjoy genuine hospitality and a menu that honours both land and sea, showcasing Vancouver Island ingredients with classic cooking techniques. Gather at the bar for fresh-shucked oysters, unwind with friends over sharing plates in the lower brasserie, or savour an elevated experience in the upstairs dining room with impeccably prepared local seafood, steak and fine wine.