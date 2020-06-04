Community News / Victoria

The Courtney Room Reopens in Victoria

Portrait

The GOODS from The Courtney Room

Victoria, BC | Today The Courtney Room in Victoria, B.C. will reopen its doors to guests, welcoming them back after the recent closure and offering a delicious menu of favourite dishes available for guests to either dine in or take home.

“Our team is very excited to be back,” says Gordon Hay, Restaurant Manager at The Courtney Room. “Like many Victoria businesses right now, we are starting small with reduced occupancy, a smaller menu and with strict safety measures in place to protect the health and wellbeing of our guests, while offering them some classics from our menu over the past two years.”

A finalist for the 2020 Vancouver Magazine Restaurant Awards in the Best Victoria category, The Courtney Room works with local farmers to create a menu showcasing the best of the Pacific Northwest. Classic dishes currently featured on the menu include Duck Corn Dogs with sumac pickles and paprika aioli ($16), and Smoked Albacore Tuna Salad with local vegetables and crispy potatoes ($22) to start; The Courtney Room Burger ($21), house-made Ricotta Angolotti with a choice of tomato or lamb bolognese ($30), and Slow Baked Lois Lake Steelhead ($32) for the main course; and Dark Chocolate Caramel Bar ($9) or Walnut and Honey Tart ($9) to finish. Additionally, a new Happy Hour will offer local and international wines at $8 a glass and draught beers at $5 a glass, running from 4pm-6pm every day.

Most of the dishes on the current menu are also available to-go, with orders accepted everyday from 12noon to 8pm. To order online visit www.thecourtneyroom.com/menu/ or call the restaurant on 250-940-4090. Dinner to Go Boxes will be available seasonally and for special occasions: look out for our themed Dinner boxes this Father’s Day and Canada Day!

To keep guests safe, spacing between tables will be increased and guests will be limited to a 40% occupancy, to exceed correct distancing measures; the team will adhere to stringent cleanliness standards in all locations around the restaurant space; high volume touch points will be sanitized every 30 minutes; where necessary Plexi-glass barriers, floor decals and signage have been placed to maintain distancing and assist with movement; and our team has been trained to provide our signature Courtney Room service, but at a safe distance and with caution. For more information on our safety practices, please visit www.thecourtneyroom.com/home/health-safety/.

The Courtney Room is currently open for dinner only, from 4.00pm to 8.00pm. Reservations are highly recommended and can be made by calling 250-940-4090, emailing reservations@thecourtneyroom.com or via OpenTable.

About The Courtney Room | Old world meets new at The Courtney Room, Victoria’s newest dining destination, voted #10 in the 2018 Canada’s Best New Restaurant Awards. An extension of The Magnolia Hotel & Spa’s award-winning boutique hotel experience, The Courtney Room is a modern dining space where locals and visitors alike can enjoy genuine hospitality and a menu that honours both land and sea, showcasing Vancouver Island ingredients with classic cooking techniques. Gather at the bar for fresh-shucked oysters, unwind with friends over sharing plates in the lower brasserie, or savour an elevated experience in the upstairs dining room with impeccably prepared local seafood, steak and fine wine.

The Courtney Room
Region: Victoria
619 Courtney St. | 250-940-4090 | WEBSITE
The Courtney Room Reopens in Victoria
The Courtney Room Launches To-Go Program

There are 0 comments

Foreign Intelligence Briefs

How the US National Parks Were Being Loved to Death Prior to Covid-19

This short video explains the myriad forces behind a recent massive increase in visitation to National Parks in the USA.

Popular

Opening Soon / West Side

Inside the Almost Finished ‘Potluck Hawker Eatery’

Of the 'opening soon' restaurants I'm currently excited about, chef Justin Cheung's might have me salivating the most.

Honour Bound

These Small Companies Have Retooled to Produce Made-in-Vancouver Face Masks

Looking for high quality, reusable fabric face masks? Support local small businesses by considering these made-in-Vancouver options.

Tea and Two Slices

On Bears Running Scared and Making Jim Pattison Bag Groceries for a Year

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr finds freed beach logs and a way to defund our militarized police force.

Track and Food / East Vancouver

TRACK & FOOD PODCAST // Paul Grunberg & Romano Castillo Dish on What Comes Next

In this pandemic-focused episode we talk about wholesale liquor pricing, patio expansions, the shift back to dining rooms and more.

Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant?

Do you think you know Vancouver's restaurant scene well enough to identify this spot? Give us your best guesses in the comments...

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / The Okanagan

Wine, Dine, Stay With Hester Creek This Summer

Community News / The Okanagan

Naramata’s JoieFarm Reinvents Visitor Experience With Tailgate Tastings, Bookable Blankets, More

Community News / Downtown

Miku to Reopen Dining Room on Monday, June 8th

Community News / Kitsilano

Kitsilano’s AnnaLena to Reopen on Thursday, June 4th