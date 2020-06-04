Strange Fellows Releasing ‘Madame Roxanne’ American Wild/Sour Ale on June 5th

The GOODS from Strange Fellows Brewing
Vancouver, BC | Madame Roxanne** is the matriarch of our much loved tasting-room-only beer, Roxanne. Aged more than a year in French Oak wine barrels with a hefty dose of Black Raspberries she is sour and redolent of raspberry and summer afternoons.
TYPE: American Wild/Sour Ale with Black Raspberries
AROMA: Strong raspberry | Rich & sightly herbal
CHARACTER: Sour & very fruity with a sweet start and a dry slightly tannic finish
COLOUR: Ruby
FOOD PAIRING: Cheesecake, creamy & strong cheeses, creamy shellfish dishes
A.B.V.: 6.0%
750ml Bottle
RELEASE DATE: Friday, June 5th
**Proceeds from Madame Roxanne will be donated to Vancouver’s Hogan’s Alley Society – an advocate for Black Vancouverites who have endured the legacies of urban renewal and their erasure from the official historical narrative.
TASTING ROOM NOW OPEN
We have changed things around a little to ensure that everyone who comes can comfortably and safely enjoy their beer. We look forward to seeing you soon!
JUNE HOURS
MON – TUES 2-8pm
WED + THURS 12-8pm
FRI + SAT 12-9pm
SUN 12-6pm
There are 0 comments