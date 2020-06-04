Community News / East Vancouver

Strange Fellows Releasing ‘Madame Roxanne’ American Wild/Sour Ale on June 5th

The GOODS from Strange Fellows Brewing

Vancouver, BC | Madame Roxanne** is the matriarch of our much loved tasting-room-only beer, Roxanne. Aged more than a year in French Oak wine barrels with a hefty dose of Black Raspberries she is sour and redolent of raspberry and summer afternoons.

TYPE: American Wild/Sour Ale with Black Raspberries
AROMA: Strong raspberry | Rich & sightly herbal
CHARACTER: Sour & very fruity with a sweet start and a dry slightly tannic finish
COLOUR: Ruby
FOOD PAIRING: Cheesecake, creamy & strong cheeses, creamy shellfish dishes
A.B.V.: 6.0%
750ml Bottle

RELEASE DATE: Friday, June 5th

**Proceeds from Madame Roxanne will be donated to Vancouver’s Hogan’s Alley Society – an advocate for Black Vancouverites who have endured the legacies of urban renewal and their erasure from the official historical narrative.

TASTING ROOM NOW OPEN

We have changed things around a little to ensure that everyone who comes can comfortably and safely enjoy their beer. We look forward to seeing you soon!

JUNE HOURS
MON – TUES 2-8pm
WED + THURS 12-8pm
FRI + SAT 12-9pm
SUN 12-6pm

Strange Fellows Brewing
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
1345 Clark Dr. | 604-215-0092 | WEBSITE
