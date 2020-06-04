Coho’s Online Store Doubles Offerings, Adds Craft Beer to Broad Selection of Local Products

The GOODS from Coho

Vancouver, BC | Coho Collective (Coho) continues to champion small businesses with Coho Market by doubling its online store offerings to more than 200 items from 30 local brands, including popular plant-based maker The Very Good Butchers, fresh baked artisan bread from Tall Shadow Breads, and at-home options from Pacific Yacht Charters Off-The-Boat To Go.

Coho has also partnered with East Vancouver’s Andina Brewing Company and The Parkside Brewery. Customers can now purchase local craft beer delivered straight to their doorsteps alongside their market haul.

“The response has been really positive so far, and we definitely have returning, loyal customers already,” says Jennifer Chan, head of retail for Coho Collective and Coho Coffee. “Coho Market is our way of encouraging British Columbians to shop local, learn about their neighbourhood creators, and try something new. Our talented commissary members have so much to share and offer, and we are thrilled to add even more options to our shop.”

Coho Market adds to its already comprehensive list of plant-based goods, The Very Good Butchers, which makes bean-based, nutritious, deli-style meat alternatives such as burgers, taco “stuff-er”, and bangers (sausages). Their products are naturally made with organic ingredients in Victoria and perfect for the upcoming grilling season.

Try some porridge sourdough, sesame bagels, or baguettes from Tall Shadow Breads, created by Cass Helps and Dayle Kennedy. Enjoy fresh, baked butter croissants and pain au chocolat from Steve’s Gourmet Foods, which also supplies Coho Coffee with its pastries.

Then, heat up some dishes from Pacific Yacht Charters Off-The-Boat To Go, including crispy crab cakes, carrot-coconut ginger soup, and Cambodian Chicken Skewers.

There is a variety of beer options available. Customers can try a Palida Hazy Pale Ale or Morada Blackberry Mango Sour from Andina Brewing or Parkside Brewery’s Dusk Pale Ale and Dreamboat Hazy IPA. Andina Brewing Company is located next to Coho Commissary’s location on Powell Street.

Coho Market continues to add more items to its store weekly. Orders placed by Saturday 9 p.m. will be delivered the following week throughout Metro Vancouver on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday, depending on location.

To order and for more information, please visit www.cohomarket.ca.

ABOUT COHO COLLECTIVE | Co-founded by Andrew Barnes and Amrit Maharaj, Coho Collective aims to build lasting communities in the food and beverage industry through shared kitchen space. It currently has three commissaries in Greater Vancouver: North Vancouver (375 Lynn Avenue), Powell (1507 Powell Street), and Strathcona (1370 East Georgia Street). Coho Collective recently launched Coho Market, an online store delivering goods from many of its small business members. Its Strathcona location features the first Coho Coffee and event space.