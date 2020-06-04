Community News / East Vancouver

Coho’s Online Store Doubles Offerings, Adds Craft Beer to Broad Selection of Local Products

Portrait

The GOODS from Coho

Vancouver, BC | Coho Collective (Coho) continues to champion small businesses with Coho Market by doubling its online store offerings to more than 200 items from 30 local brands, including popular plant-based maker The Very Good Butchers, fresh baked artisan bread from Tall Shadow Breads, and at-home options from Pacific Yacht Charters Off-The-Boat To Go.

Coho has also partnered with East Vancouver’s Andina Brewing Company and The Parkside Brewery. Customers can now purchase local craft beer delivered straight to their doorsteps alongside their market haul.

“The response has been really positive so far, and we definitely have returning, loyal customers already,” says Jennifer Chan, head of retail for Coho Collective and Coho Coffee. “Coho Market is our way of encouraging British Columbians to shop local, learn about their neighbourhood creators, and try something new. Our talented commissary members have so much to share and offer, and we are thrilled to add even more options to our shop.”

Coho Market adds to its already comprehensive list of plant-based goods, The Very Good Butchers, which makes bean-based, nutritious, deli-style meat alternatives such as burgers, taco “stuff-er”, and bangers (sausages). Their products are naturally made with organic ingredients in Victoria and perfect for the upcoming grilling season.

Try some porridge sourdough, sesame bagels, or baguettes from Tall Shadow Breads, created by Cass Helps and Dayle Kennedy. Enjoy fresh, baked butter croissants and pain au chocolat from Steve’s Gourmet Foods, which also supplies Coho Coffee with its pastries.

Then, heat up some dishes from Pacific Yacht Charters Off-The-Boat To Go, including crispy crab cakes, carrot-coconut ginger soup, and Cambodian Chicken Skewers.

There is a variety of beer options available. Customers can try a Palida Hazy Pale Ale or Morada Blackberry Mango Sour from Andina Brewing or Parkside Brewery’s Dusk Pale Ale and Dreamboat Hazy IPA. Andina Brewing Company is located next to Coho Commissary’s location on Powell Street.

Coho Market continues to add more items to its store weekly. Orders placed by Saturday 9 p.m. will be delivered the following week throughout Metro Vancouver on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday, depending on location.

To order and for more information, please visit www.cohomarket.ca.

ABOUT COHO COLLECTIVE | Co-founded by Andrew Barnes and Amrit Maharaj, Coho Collective aims to build lasting communities in the food and beverage industry through shared kitchen space. It currently has three commissaries in Greater Vancouver: North Vancouver (375 Lynn Avenue), Powell (1507 Powell Street), and Strathcona (1370 East Georgia Street). Coho Collective recently launched Coho Market, an online store delivering goods from many of its small business members. Its Strathcona location features the first Coho Coffee and event space.

Coho Collective & Coho Coffee
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
1370 East Georgia St. | WEBSITE
Coho’s Online Store Doubles Offerings, Adds Craft Beer to Broad Selection of Local Products
East Van’s New Coho Cafe on Hunt For Head Chef

There are 0 comments

East Vancouver

Track and Food / East Vancouver

TRACK & FOOD PODCAST // Paul Grunberg & Romano Castillo Dish on What Comes Next

In this pandemic-focused episode we talk about wholesale liquor pricing, patio expansions, the shift back to dining rooms and more.

Vancouverites / Main Street

Questions Big, Small and Pressing with Local Designer and Musician, Isabelle Dunlop

In this Q&A, the local polymath fields our random rapid-fire questions while also addressing the impact of Covid-19.

Opening Soon / Chinatown

Chinatown’s ‘Barbara’ Nears Opening

Chef and first-time restaurateur Patrick Hennessy is on the verge of opening his tiny restaurant in Chinatown...

Opening Soon / Railtown Japantown

Inside the Imminent Japanese Cafe, ‘Harken’

It's been a long time coming, but the new cafe aims to start serving coffee and shojin ryori-style vegan food around June 1st.

Opening Soon / Main Street

Grano Pizzeria Nears Launch on Main Street

The new, plant-based pizzeria has been in the works since Don't Argue closed at the end of last summer.

Comfort Food / Main Street

The Comfort Food Guide to Vancouver: Bikini Sandwich at Como Taperia

The original is from Barcelona, where street vendors have been selling versions of it for years outside the Bikini Concert Hall.

Popular

Opening Soon / West Side

Inside the Almost Finished ‘Potluck Hawker Eatery’

Of the 'opening soon' restaurants I'm currently excited about, chef Justin Cheung's might have me salivating the most.

Honour Bound

These Small Companies Have Retooled to Produce Made-in-Vancouver Face Masks

Looking for high quality, reusable fabric face masks? Support local small businesses by considering these made-in-Vancouver options.

Tea and Two Slices

On Bears Running Scared and Making Jim Pattison Bag Groceries for a Year

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr finds freed beach logs and a way to defund our militarized police force.

Track and Food / East Vancouver

TRACK & FOOD PODCAST // Paul Grunberg & Romano Castillo Dish on What Comes Next

In this pandemic-focused episode we talk about wholesale liquor pricing, patio expansions, the shift back to dining rooms and more.

Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant?

Do you think you know Vancouver's restaurant scene well enough to identify this spot? Give us your best guesses in the comments...

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News

Organic Ocean, Chefs’ Table Society and LunchLAB Bringing Spot Prawn Fest to Families in Need

Community News / East Vancouver

Strange Fellows Releasing ‘Madame Roxanne’ American Wild/Sour Ale on June 5th

Community News / Victoria

The Courtney Room Reopens in Victoria

Community News / The Okanagan

Wine, Dine, Stay With Hester Creek This Summer