Wine, Dine, Stay With Hester Creek This Summer

The Goods from Hester Creek

Oliver, BC | Hester Creek Estate Winery is thrilled to announce their full reopening this week, offering a fun, safe, and comprehensive guest experience throughout the property. The winery is open daily for tastings from 10am to 6pm, with tours available for limited numbers at 11am restarting later this month. The popular summer on the patio series with local musicians resumes this weekend. (The winery’s intimate cooking classes are unfortunately temporarily postponed until further notice). Full details for all the upcoming activities is at www.hestercreek.com/visit.

Terrafina Restaurant’s Tuscan inspired dining with Chef Adair Scott is open daily with lunch service 11:30am until 3:00pm, charcuterie plates and pizzas offered from 3:00pm to 5:00pm, dinner hours are 5:00pm to 8:00pm, and Brunch served on Sundays from 11:30am until 4:00pm. Reservations are recommended as there is reduced indoor and outdoor seating, and are available on www.TerrafinaRestaurant.com.

The winery’s six Mediterranean style Villa accommodations are reopen for bookings with some modifications in place to ensure a safe, high quality environment. Contactless check-in and a private farm-to-table dine-in breakfast in the guest rooms is being offered, and although the Villa operations have had to change, Hester Creek’s commitment to the genuine care for customers has remained the same. Reservations are available at www.hestercreek.com/visit/villa.

“In addition to offering exceptional wine, our hospitality is built around an entertaining guest experience with live music, outstanding dining, beautiful accommodations, along with friendly and educational tours. An integral part of who we are is welcoming people onto the estate as if it is our home and we’re excited to welcome people back to fully enjoy our local wine country in a responsible and respectful environment,” said Roger Gillespie, Director of Hospitality, Hester Creek Estate Winery.

HESTER CREEK VIDEO SERIES | With so many Sheltering in Place over the past few months and unable to enjoy the Hester Creek experience, the winery has launched a series of fun and informative videos of what is happening at the estate, which will be continued year round. These virtual experiences are available on Hester Creek’s YouTube channel or website.

– From Our Vineyard to You – two episodes with President Mark Sheridan and Winemaker Mark Hopley.

– From Our Cellar to Yours – five episodes of virtual wine tastings with Winemaker Mark Hopley.

.

– From Our Kitchen to Yours – four episodes of virtual cooking classes with Chef Adair Scott and Director of Hospitality Roger Gillespie.

Hester Creek is also starting a new video series, Q&A with the Winemakers, were the winery is inviting questions from the public and will then create a video with their winemaking team Mark Hopley and Rebecca Ruggeri answering the questions. Emails should be directed to events [at] hestercreek.com.

FRIENDS & FAMILY WINE SPECIAL | Hester Creek is continuing their offer for another two weeks of budget friendly, friends and family pricing of our 2019 Pinot Gris Viognier and 2018 Character Red of $15.99 and $17.99 respectively. This wine special is available for a limited time, until June 15. With a minimum 6 bottle order we also provide free shipping across Canada, no code required. Find out more about these wines with Virtual Tastings with Hester Creek Winemaker Mark Hopley.

– In the first episode, Mark Hopley is in the winery barrel room as he tastes through the 2019 Pinot Gris Viognier. Made with approximately 2/3 Pinot Gris and 1/3 Viogner grapes from the Oliver/Osoyoos area, this unoaked white wine is beautifully refreshing and fantastic for enjoying on your patio with some light appetizers.

– With age comes intensity! In this episode, Mark Hopley discusses Hester Creek’s gnarly 2018 Character Red blend of south Okanagan fruit with Malbec, Petit Verdot, Syrah and prized “Italian Merlot” grapes. Made from Merlot vines first planted on the estate in 1968, these 50+ year old vines impart intense flavours and spice, which makes it ideal for pairing with classic barbecued dishes. Hello summertime grilling!

ABOUT HESTER CREEK | At Hester Creek Estate Winery, our roots run deep. As one of the oldest wine properties in the South Okanagan, we are graced with historic vineyards and a modern winery. A pioneer on the Golden Mile Bench, our vineyard was first planted with classic varietals in 1968. Blending traditional, sustainable vineyard practices and innovative winemaking with a state of the art cellar, our wines reflect our celebrated terroir. A destination winery, Hester Creek offers a gracious wine country welcome to guests, with premium old vines wines, and unique True Wine Experiences. Our Mediterranean influenced setting offers customized tastings, scenic patios, summer barbeques, live music, farm-to-table cooking classes, luxury Tuscany styled villas, and Italian inspired dining at Terrafina at Hester Creek.