Naramata’s JoieFarm Reinvents Visitor Experience With Tailgate Tastings, Bookable Blankets, More

The GOODS from JoieFarm

Naramata, BC | We look forward to hosting you as safely as possible this summer. In compliance with government guidelines, we’ve reinvented our visitor experience in new and creative ways that include Tailgate Tastings and a ‘Book Your Blanket’ all-inclusive package. To read more about the experiences we’re offering this summer click here.

Bring JoieFarm to You with the Picnique Collection | For those who won’t be able to make it to the Farm this summer, we wanted to bring our beautiful Joie Picnique lawn to you. We’ve selected the Tasting Room’s six most popular wines and, to enhance your at-home experience, curated a set of videos hosted by our owner and winemaker, Heidi Noble and members of our core team. You can purchase this limited release 6-pack here.

Pizza is Back! | We are thrilled to announce that Tratto Pizzeria is returning to JoieFarm June 4th! All summer you can grab delicious Neapolitan pizza for takeaway via #Drive By Pie, add to your on-site wine tasting with #Pizza Pronto or enjoy lunch in your own private space on our beautiful Picnique Lawn by Booking Your Blanket.

Now Offering Curbside Pickup | We offer safe, on-site, curbside pickup as well as private shopping experiences! Book a time slot or email your order to bryan@joiefarm.com or call: 250-462-2048. SHOP NOW.

Thank You! | We are so grateful for the level of support and positive feedback we’ve received over the past couple months on our online offerings. Your overwhelming support has allowed us to keep our team intact and provided continuous silver linings during an otherwise difficult time. Thank you from the entire JoieFarm staff!