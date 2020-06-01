Community News / Downtown

Miku to Reopen Dining Room on Monday, June 8th

The GOODS from Miku

Vancouver, BC | Vancouver’s Aburi sushi pioneers, Miku Restaurant (70-200 Granville Street), is set to resume dine-in service on Monday, June 8, 2020, strictly adhering to WorksafeBC restaurant reopening guidelines. Miku will also continue its popular Aburi At Home takeout and delivery menu.

Miku’s sister restaurant in Yaletown, Minami (1118 Mainland Street), is expected to reopen the following week, on Monday, June 15, 2020.

“We thank our guests for placing their trust in us and for enthusiastically supporting the initiatives we launched in the past two months,” says Seigo Nakamura, founder and CEO of Aburi Restaurants Canada. “Our team is excited to welcome guests back. We have worked hard to ensure we meet and exceed all safety measures and health guidelines the government has put forth. We want diners to enjoy a meal with us again, knowing that we have put their safety as our top priority, inside in our dining room or on our breathtaking patio.”

Some of the measures implemented include: the continual monitoring and disinfection of high-touch areas, increased hand sanitizer accessibility for guests and staff, and conduct daily audits and temperature checks of all employees.

For more information, please visit www.mikurestaurant.com.

About Aburi Restaurants Canada Ltd. | Seigo Nakamura, owner of the Tora Corporation in Japan, is the visionary behind Aburi Restaurants Miku, Miku Toronto, Minami, Gyoza Bar, TORA, and the new Aburi Hana in Toronto. His unique concepts and business strategies have led to the creation and spread of Aburi-style cuisine across Canada. A trendsetter in all aspects, Seigo has never settled for the norm. His unique twist on Aburi cuisine was created over a decade ago, by innovating traditional Japanese flame-searing with the decadent and creamy sauces of French cuisine. Driven by this unconventional concept, Seigo set out to introduce this fresh style of Aburi cuisine to the world. Seigo also promotes the unique company philosophy of “Ningenmi”. Translated as “human flavour”, Ningenmi is a Japanese term used to refer to a person with outstanding qualities: sincerity, thoughtfulness, and passion. Seigo is a strong advocate of spreading Ningenmi to his team, promoting a positive team dynamic within his restaurants.

Miku Restaurant
Neighbourhood: Gastown
70-200 Granville St. | 604-568-3900 | WEBSITE
Downtown

