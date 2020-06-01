Kitsilano’s AnnaLena to Reopen on Thursday, June 4th

the GOODS from Annalena

Vancouver, BC | Beginning this Thursday, June 4th, we will be welcoming you back to AnnaLena. It has been a long time since we have had a regular dinner service and we are very excited to begin and share this next chapter with you.

Over the next few weeks we will only be offering two seatings a night for our signature Tasting Menu. We will be slowly be releasing future bookings over the coming weeks as we adjust to this new environment.

As always we will be taking every precaution to ensure the safety of both our staff and guests.

Please find our menu for our first week below. We can’t wait to see you.

BOOKINGS ARE NOW OPEN | JUNE 4 – 14



$74 pp | Availability is limited.

At this time we are unable to accommodate any dietary requests.

Thank you for all your support and see you very soon!