Community News / North Vancouver

Douce Diner Reopens June 3rd With New Menu

Portrait

The GOODS from Douce Diner

North Vancouver, BC | Since our inception last year, our mission has been about creating an inclusive environment celebrating food, drink, and community. That would not be possible without our staff, guests, suppliers, and friends and family.

We’ve updated our menu to a new look for our reopening. We still have all of your favourite things, like our Classic Eggs Benny, Chicken & Waffles, and Double Douce Burger. We’re keeping our Douce Coop family chicken meals, so come on down to Feed Your Flock on Friday and Saturday nights.

Our team and guests’ health and wellness are our number one priority, and we are following safety and sanitization guidelines provided to us by Fraser Health. We have truly missed y’all!

Douce Diner
Neighbourhood: North Vancouver
1490 Pemberton Ave. | 604-980-2510 | WEBSITE
