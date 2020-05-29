Nightingale Restaurant Reopens in Time for Summer With New Menu

The GOODS from Nightingale

Vancouver, BC | Nightingale Restaurant has reopened its doors for dine-in service this week with a new menu including many beloved favourites, new cocktail creations, and their ever-popular Happy Hour extended to seven days a week.

“We have been working hard to put new protocols in place and continue to uphold the highest standards of safety,” says General Manager Taylor Mikasko. “We are incredibly excited to welcome guests back and are confident we can ensure the safety and wellbeing of our team and our community.”

Named Canada’s Best Farm to Table Restaurant, Nightingale is passionate about sourcing locally and their new menu will continue to feature dishes that are ingredient-driven and packed with flavour. Classics like the buttermilk fried chicken with spiced maple syrup, sumac, pickles and the spaghetti with manila clams, jalapeno, scallion, white wine are still available, with delicious additions like the asparagus pizza with calabrian chili, cauliflower puree, goat gouda, lemon.

“We are looking forward to expanding our menu further, continuing to source locally and work closely with our suppliers,” says Head Chef Alan Tam. “New dishes will continue to be added as ingredients come into season, and we are particularly looking forward to adding fresh halibut and spot prawns to our menu very shortly.”

Nightingale is open everyday from 11:30am to 10:00pm – reservations are recommended as space is currently limited at 50% capacity and can be made online or by calling 1.604.695.9500. Nightingale has recently added government-sanctioned precautionary measures, learn more online.

Take-out for pick-up and delivery is still available – place your order online, through DoorDash or Legends Haul. Popular pizza and cocktail kits will rotate seasonal flavours, and a new colouring page will be available with the next launch of pizza toppings – drawn by local artist Gina Ortiz of @Love_All_Design.

About Nightingale | Celebrating the here and now, Nightingale delivers compelling flavour profiles and local ingredients through an extensive menu of seasonal vegetable dishes, fresh salads, pizzas, pastas, crudo and creative proteins. Dishes are presented in a range of share plates and sides that contribute to the laid back, convivial atmosphere of the industrial-chic space. Located at 1017 West Hastings in downtown Vancouver’s Coal Harbour neighbourhood, the two-level, 180-seat room is anchored by a focal bar offering an approachable and diverse wine list, house libations including the inventive rotating cocktail and a range of local craft beers. Bar, lounge and restaurant open daily 11am – midnight. Reservations can be made by calling 604.695.9500 or visiting www.hawknightingale.com.