Commercial Drive’s Bandidas Taqueria Announces June 1st Reopening

The GOODS from Bandidas Taqueria

Vancouver, BC | We made it through the take-out era! Thank you to everyone who ordered food and gift certificates for yourselves, frontline workers, and your friends and neighbours over the last ten weeks. Watching everyone rally together for their community and the support of local business has been heartening. Thanks also to our staff for being the most patient and adaptable crew ever. Seriously, the number of changes we made almost daily is astounding. Please give this lot a physically distant high five when you see them.

We are ready to welcome you back into Bandidas with safety and enthusiasm. You can check out our extremely spacious dining room starting June 1st. This pandemic has made it clear that food and people matter a great deal, and we can’t wait to host both in the same space again.

Our hours will remain 4pm to 10pm for now, but we hope to offer a few brunch services in the near future. As is the new reality, things will probably change pretty quickly so tune into the website and instagram for the most up-to-date information. Takeout will still be available (call 604-568-8224), and delivery can be done through Uber Eats and DoorDash.