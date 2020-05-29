Beer Brief, Vol. 39

The Beer Brief is a round-up of all the local beer news we think you should know about. Got news brewing? Send it to thalia [at] scoutmagazine.ca and we’ll do our best to include it!

GET ALIBI | The Alibi Room is now open for take-out! After two months of shutdown, the Gastown bar for beer lovers has just announced it will be serving up a small to-go menu of Alibi classics along with tall cans of cold beer from the likes of Superflux, Dageraad, S&O and, of course, Brassneck. As far as I’m concerned, a Vancouver without the Alibi Room isn’t a Vancouver at all. If you feel the same way, show some support by grabbing your dinner from their take-out window before picnicking in Crab Park. Find out more.

Daily | 4 - 8:45pm | Alibi Room 157 Alexander St. MAP

TVBD | If you haven’t been following @TVBD then you’ve been seriously missing out: the new delicious and hilarious project from the good people of Alibi Room/The Magnet/Brassneck, TV Beer Dinners is possibly the most inspired thing to come out of the COVID crisis. The rotating TVBD menu is served up in authentic partitioned foil trays, and are available daily for pickup from the Brassneck Brewery take-out window. Of course, you can’t have a TV Beer Dinner without beer! Two of my all-time faves, ‘No Brainer’ Corn Lager and Raspberry ‘Changeling’, are currently available. Grab a Miso Chocolate cookie, which are out of this world, and you’re all set! Bonus: swing by the brewery Monday between 4pm and 7pm to get your TVBD for only $10 during their TVBD Happy Hour.

Daily | 2-9pm | Brassneck Brewery 2148 Main St. MAP

HAPPY B-DAY DAGERAAD! | Woah, Dageraad Brewing is six years old already? The Burnaby brewery celebrated the milestone last Saturday (May 23rd) with an Anniversary Stream celebration on Facebook. In case you missed it, the entire video is still available to watch HERE, ideally with a bottle or two of their recently released Randonneur Saison. Then, if you’re feeling up to it, locals can also say “Cheers to six years!” in-person when the brewery re-opens its doors with new safety procedures in place on June 1st. Find out more.

Daily (beginning June 1st) | 12-7pm | Dageraad Brewing 3191 Thunderbird Cres. MAP

DESIGN | The team at Electric Bicycle have come up with a super fun and potentially very rewarding activity to help whittle away some of your extra hours: a beer label design contest! You have until Wednesday (June 3rd) to submit your artwork for EB’s new Altbier can, with the winning design being featured on a limited edition run of the beer. The winner will also receive a bunch of the beer for themselves and a hefty gift card to use at the brewery. Interested? Download the label template HERE, crack a can of inspiration and start scribbling! Find out more.

Electric Bicycle Brewing 20 East 4th Ave MAP

‘BEERLIFE’ | Along with a steady supply of delicious beer to-go, Jorden Foss, owner of New West’s Steel & Oak Brewing Co., is keeping the conversation flowing via his ‘Beer Life’ podcast. Tune into over 20 hours of beer-related broadcasting featuring a rotating cast of BC Beer peeps talking about their personal behind-the-scenes experiences in the industry. Most recent guests include Tess Gabiniewicz from Land & Sea Brewing Co. in Comox, and Conrad Gsomer and Nigel Springthorpe, co-owners of Brassneck Brewery. Have a listen here.

Steel & Oak Brewing Co. 1319 Third Ave. MAP

BEERMIX | Looking for some music to pair with your park beers? Set the mood properly with a mixtape created by some of the music-loving people at 33 Acres Brewing Co. Expect plenty of funk and soul classics, timely faves and obscure international finds, plus playlists inspired by “dusty long sun filled roads that lead to the moon” and “entering the unknown to find righthand sand bottom points with good friends, salty dogs and ice cold beer”…True, none of the streams include the brewery tasting room’s famous acoustics, so if you’re seeking a more authentic experience then you’ll have to get creative. Listen.

33 Acres Brewing Co. 15 West 8th Ave. MAP

BEERVAN | Another one of the positive (and cleverly named) beer-related things to come out of the past couple of months has got to be BeerVan. If you’re not already hip to this local beer delivery service, here’s a quick rundown: BeerVan is a homegrown collective of four local breweries – Faculty, Luppolo, Slow Hand, Temporal Artisan Ales – that has been keeping their staff employed by offering home beer delivery direct from their breweries. What’s not to love about that? Bonus: The online shop also stocks ciders from Dominion Cider, as well as Dickie’s ginger beer and Oddity Kombucha, for the soft-drinkers. Don’t forget to add a lovely loaf of local bread or antipasto to your online order! Check it out here.