Foreign Intelligence Briefs

When Cartography and Satire Collided to Explain Complex Geopolitical Situations

Portrait

(via) Documentary photographer and filmmaker Richard Tilney-Bassett explains the bizarre but fascinating intersection of satire and cartography at the zenith of the British Empire…

Serio-Comic Maps were a genre of satirical cartography popular between the late 19th and early 20th centuries in the lead up to World War 1, which characterised nations with key figures or creatures that assumed the form of their respective countries while also reflecting their national identities and agendas.

Popular

Opening Soon / Chinatown

Chinatown’s ‘Barbara’ Nears Opening

Chef and first-time restaurateur Patrick Hennessy is on the verge of opening his tiny restaurant in Chinatown...

Opening Soon / Railtown Japantown

Inside the Imminent Japanese Cafe, ‘Harken’

It's been a long time coming, but the new cafe aims to start serving coffee and shojin ryori-style vegan food around June 1st.

Tea and Two Slices

On Watching Rents Fall and Albertans Getting Angry About Our Campgrounds

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr learns of untaxed art speculation and the perfect time to build a pipeline.

Honour Bound

These Small Companies Have Retooled to Produce Made-in-Vancouver Face Masks

Looking for high quality, reusable fabric face masks? Support local small businesses by considering these made-in-Vancouver options.

Op-Ed

Why Not Try and Fix the Broken Restaurant Industry Before Reopening it?

The fixes need to come from diners, not restaurants. They need to figure this out, if only because it's clear we never will.

Foreign Intelligence Briefs

Foreign Intelligence Briefs

Closed by Covid-19, One of the Best Restaurants in the World Will Reopen as a Burger Bar

Copenhagen's Noma is set to reopen this week with a surprising new concept: burgers and wine in the garden.

Foreign Intelligence Briefs

Chicago Potholes Filled With Colourful Mosaics Depicting Covid-19 Essentials

Dubbed "Holy Trinity", Jim Bachor's latest work sees three mosaics celebrating toilet paper, hand sanitizer and beer.

Foreign Intelligence Briefs

Architect of Swedish Response to Covid-19 Explains and Defends Unique Policy

Unherd interviewed the refreshingly blunt Professor Johan Giesecke about his country's controversial pandemic response.

Foreign Intelligence Briefs

An American Bar Owner Found a Unique Way to Help Her Struggling Employees

Have you ever been to a bar or restaurant where part of the interior schtick is to let customers tape or staple dollar bills to the ceiling?