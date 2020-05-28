Community News / Main Street

Main Street Brewing Creates New Beer with All Proceeds Going Towards Grocery Gift Cards for Staff

Vancouver, BC | While COVID-19 restrictions have started to loosen up, the hospitality industry continues to face an uncertain future. In this climate of uncertainty, Vancouver’s Main St. Brewing has created a beer to help its employees – the Helping Hand Lager: A Social Lager for Physical Distancing. Available at Main St. Brewing and select partners, all proceeds go towards purchasing Fresh St. Market grocery gift cards for its staff.

“We are currently operating with a skeleton crew at our brewery and wanted to find a way to help our staff, especially with essentials such as groceries,” explains Cameron Forsyth, co-owner of Main St. Brewing. “When we thought about who to partner up with, Fresh St. Market came to mind immediately. They work with a lot of local producers and vendors, and they have locations across Metro Vancouver.”

Main St. Brewing’s Helping Hand Lager is brewed in the heart of the city’s historic Brewery Creek district. The flavour profile is clean, light, crisp and easy drinking beer (4.5% alc./vol. | 9 IBU). It is brewed to be accessible to all levels of beer lovers.

“The hospitality industry is a vital part of our community,” says Mark McCurdy, spokesperson for Fresh St. Market. “We have a number of initiatives in the works to help, including partnering with our friends at Main St. Brewing. Fresh St. Market is providing Main St. Brewing with a 5 per cent discount on all gift card purchases. In addition, we have donated $500 in gift cards directly to their staff.”

Helping Hand Lager, is available starting today, May 28, 2020 at Main St. Brewing’s brewery at 261 E 7th Ave in Vancouver and at several partners, including The Cascade Room, El Camino’s, The Union, and Portland Craft.

For more information, please visit www.mainstreetbeer.ca.

ABOUT MAIN ST. BREWING | Tucked into an historic old brewery building, award winning Main St. Brewing reignites a time when breweries were plentiful in the Brewery Creek neighbourhood. The building dates back to the early 1900’s and was once occupied by the Goliath that was Vancouver Breweries. Main St. Brewing was built to engage, enthrall and teach. Lean over the wall and chat to Head Brewer, Ted and his team. Our beers run the gamut; from core brands, Main Street Pilsner, Naked Fox IPA and Kingpin Pale Ale to one-off, experimental brews, and our ever revolving cask beers. Main St. offers a glimpse into how the past and present meet, in a friendly engaging atmosphere.

ABOUT FRESH ST. MARKET | Family-owned, operated and based in British Columbia, Fresh St. Market offers a public market food and shopping experience inspired by top markets and eateries in North America. Inside its five locations, customers will find a wide variety of locally sourced foods, fresh produce, a significant amount of organic foods, specially curated foods and uniquely dedicated food destinations within the store. Current locations include Marine Drive, West Vancouver, two Surrey locations in Fleetwood Village and Panorama Village, Whistler Village North, and Vancouver House at Howe and Pacific. Additional Fresh St. Market’s are being planned in more B.C. communities with more announcements in the near future.

