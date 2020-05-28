Kafka’s Coffee to Reopen Great Northern Way and Gastown Locations on June 1st

The GOODS from Kafka’s

Vancouver, BC | The team at Kafka’s Coffee, Vancouver’s specialty cafe and art gallery, are excited to start brewing again at its Great Northern Way (577 Great Northern Way) and Gastown (151 West Hastings) locations early next week. Customers will be greeted to a brand new patio at Great Northern Way, and the launch of an expanded Lil Bird Sandwiches Co..

“With BC’s phase two underway, we felt it was time to reopen our two other locations and welcome the communities back to Kafka’s Coffee,” says Aaron Kafka, owner of Kafka’s Coffee. “We came to this decision with the same ethos we have for our coffee – everything is created and made with the utmost care. We are installing hand sanitizers at the entrances, plexiglass barriers at service counters, reducing our capacity by 50 per cent, ensuring all seats are two metres apart, and adding floor stickers.”

Kafka’s Coffee Gastown is set to resume business on Monday, June 1st, offering its full coffee and tea menu, as well as freshly baked pastries.

At Great Northern Way, a spacious 250 square foot patio (designed by Scott Cohen) is available to guests starting Tuesday, June 2nd for sit-down breakfast and lunches seven days a week, as well as happy hour over a pint of beer, cider, glass of BC wine, and whisky (featuring Aaron’s personal favourite, Nikka Coffey Malt Whisky). Local offerings include Good Company and Brassneck for beer and Fern Walk, Poplar Grove, and Road 13 for wine. The new food program is an expanded version of Lil Bird Sandwich Co., which recently popped up as a window sandwich bar at Kafka’s Coffee on Main.

“We’ve been thrilled with the support Lil Bird Sandwich Co. has received at Kafka’s on Main, and look forward to seeing what head chef Nitzan Cohen has up his sleeves for Great Northern Way,” adds Aaron. “Think breakfast sandwiches on fresh milk buns, house made granola, avocado toast, salads, and so much more. We hope to start creating sandwich and picnic kits for the whole family this summer too.”

Though regular art shows have been put on hold for now, Kafka’s has partnered with the Art Rental & Sales program, operated by the Vancouver Art Gallery, which works to support emerging and mid-career artists throughout British Columbia.

For full hours, menus, and more information, please visit www.kafkascoffee.ca.





























About Kafka’s Coffee | Aaron Kafka opened his first Kafka’s Coffee on Main Street in 2010 and hasn’t looked back since. His immense love for coffee led him to create a place for others to enjoy high-quality, brewed coffee in a supportive, community space. Kafka’s single origin beans are roasted weekly by new world micro roaster Herkimer Coffee Roasters in Seattle, Washington. Each cup is brewed individually and made with the utmost care. A supporter of the local arts, Kafka’s often houses gallery pop-ups, curated by Michael Schwartz.

About Lil Bird Sandwich Co. | Lil Bird Sandwich Co. is a new window sandwich bar taking up residence at Kafka’s Coffee on Main Street, and soon, its Great Northern Way location. Featuring simple, fresh Mediterranean-inspired sandwiches, all between house-made sourdough. Order Wee Bird Meals for kids.