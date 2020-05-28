It Was Only in Kits for a Few Years, But This Airy Bistro Made a Delicious Impact

The ever-evolving Restaurant Graveyard series looks back at the countless, long-shuttered establishments that helped to propel Vancouver’s food and drink forward. Full A-Z with maps and photos here. May they never be forgotten!

Opened in 2007, Bistrot Bistro was one of several restaurants (see also Gastropod, Fuel) responsible for elevating the food reputation of a block of West 4th Avenue that needed a lift. Owned and operated by Laurent and Valerie Devin, a charming couple from France, the welcoming eatery focused on classic vernacular comforts like restorative Boeuf Bourguignon, aromatic Bouillabaisse and smoky Duck Tart. The restaurant was celebrated for nailing the details, from the quality of the baguettes to the consistency of the chocolate mousse. It closed in 2012 (replaced by La Cigale, another bistro).