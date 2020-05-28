Blue Grouse Winery Announces HQ Wine + Spirits as New Vancouver Sales Agency

The GOODS from Blue Grouse

Cowichan Valley, BC | Named Best Island Winery two years running, Vancouver Island’s Blue Grouse Estate Winery is pleased to announce the appointment of HQ Wine + Spirits to represent its wines in Vancouver and the surrounding areas.

Effective May 26, 2020, HQ Wine + Spirits (HQ Wine) now represents Blue Grouse’s Estate and Quill-labeled wines for all sales channels in Vancouver and surroundings. (Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands are excluded). Their focus will be on growing sales in Vancouver, Whistler and the Fraser Valley.

Coastal Craft Beverages continues to represent all Blue Grouse wines on Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands. Sara Park and Cameron Duke are highly valued partners to the winery team and have been since 2014.

The new partnership and agency appointment of HQ Wines aligns with the vision and growth plans of Blue Grouse Estate Winery, not only with the sales and marketing capabilities of HQ Wine + Spirits, but also the HQ Wine team’s peripheral expertise.

“Strategically,” notes Blue Grouse Estate Winery owner Paul Brunner, “we are on the cusp of moving our production from 5,000 to 10,000 cases and in the coming years will make significant financial investments into our vineyards and cellar. As our production grows, HQ Wine will be the partner to take these next steps with us.”

“Our attraction to HQ Wine + Spirits is not solely about selling wine,” Brunner continues. “We believe that working with HQ will give us opportunities to learn more about the operational, winemaking and vineyard side of our own business through HQ Wine’s connection to Okanagan Crush Pad.” (HQ Wine + Spirits and Okanagan Crush Pad winery are both owned by Christine Coletta and Steve Lornie.)

“We like to think of ourselves as a learning organization,” Brunner maintains, “and the opportunity offered through HQ Wines is unique. Adding the expertise and talent of the HQ team will take us to our next level.”

HQ Wine + Spirits vice president sales and marketing Lesley Brown remarks that the sustainable practices, high quality, and unique wines from Blue Grouse will find themselves at home in their portfolio of exciting wines from likeminded producers from around the world.

“We have been searching for the right Vancouver Island winery to include in our portfolio and Blue Grouse has all we are looking for,” says Brown. “The production is growing, the wines are earning accolades, and people on the mainland are asking for them. And it is great timing with our restaurant partners opening again. We are proud to be an integral part of Blue Grouse’s growth and market expansion.”?

About Blue Grouse Estate Winery | Named Best Island Winery two years running, in the heart of Vancouver Island is Blue Grouse Estate Winery, a family-owned Cowichan Valley gem.

Winemaker Bailey Williamson creates the lineup of wines for the Estate label from sustainably-farmed estate-grown vines, as well as for the Quill label, where he sources Island quality fruit from partner grape growers on Vancouver Island and in the Okanagan. Varietal wines include Ortega, Pinot Gris and Pinot Noir, as well as a traditional method sparkling wine, “Paula” named after winery owners Paul and Cristina Brunner’s daughter. The wines are bright, crisp, and well-balanced, showcasing where they are grown.

Respecting the guidelines from WorkSafe BC, the Provincial Health Officer, and our local health authorities, in place to keep everyone safe, the winery may be visited from June 3, 2020, by reservation from 11am-5pm, Wednesday through Sunday. Enjoy one of three wine tasting options including a sit-down guided tasting of three wines for $5, a sit-down guided tasting of five wines for $10, or book a table to share a bottle of wine. Join our Fan Club today and receive complimentary tastings.

To make a reservation, email us at tastingroom@bluegrouse.ca or call 250-743-3834 ext. 1 (tasting room). The retail shop and online store remain open for wine purchases, while food service is temporarily suspended. Guests are welcome to book an outdoor table, bring their own snacks and we will supply the wine.

To learn more about this biodiverse, progressive, eco-conscious winery and receive updates on Covid-19 safety protocols, visit bluegrousewines.ca.

About HQ Wines + Spirits | HQ Wine + Spirits was formed in 2017 to represent the house brands from Okanagan Crush Pad, as well as like-minded wine producers from around the world who share values about farming, family, and business. A thoughtful portfolio includes interesting and relevant wine from territories near and far.

The HQ team capably focuses on the distribution, sales, marketing, warehousing, and supply chain management of wines and premium spirits. Headed by Lesley Brown, VP sales and marketing, the company is based in Vancouver and operates within British Columbia with a team of passionate sales professionals.

HQ Wine + Spirits is founded on a history of friendship, a mutual respect for land, wines that articulate “place”, and admiration for one-another’s accomplishments. When friends come together in this fashion, business flows naturally and easily.

The journey began in 2005 when David Scholefield convinced Christine Coletta and Steve Lornie to enter the wine business. David had a vision for wines from the Okanagan and Christine and Steve, had a well-earned reputation of making projects come to life. The idea was to create wines that were as naturally beautiful as the Okanagan. Today, from its Okanagan Crush Pad winery in Summerland, BC, the team produces four established wine brands (Haywire, Narrative, Free Form, and Bizou + Yukon), ably distributed by the HQ Wine + Spirits team.