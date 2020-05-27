The Grove Salon to Launch East Van Location on June 2

The GOODS from The Grove

Vancouver, BC | After being forced to reschedule their original April opening date due to the COVID-19 situation, The Grove is thrilled to announce that they will be opening the doors at their new Commercial Street location on June 2nd, 2020.

The independent female-run “healthy hair shop” is founded by friends, partners and sister-in-laws Bridgette and Jayme, who together have over three decades of experience in their industries. The duo’s original Chilliwack location is also called The Grove, and is home to a full service Spa as well as a Salon.

In 2019 Bridgette and Jayme joined forces with another friend, Maria Hoggard, and the trio began a plan to open their new salon location at 3462 Commercial Street in East Vancouver.

The Grove is designed to be a comfortable and homey space, where customers can relax and let out their inner beauty. The Grove uses Kevin Murphy Colour and Retail products, as well as a selection of handpicked naturally derived or organic local lines like Kpure Naturals, Ag Naturals, and Liola Luxuries. Services at the East Van Salon include: Blow-Outs, Balayage, Highlights, Glossing, Hair Colour, Root Touch Ups, Men’s and Women’s Hair Cuts and several Stylist Add Ons such as Toner, Fringe Trim and Creation and Deep Conditioning Treatments. Women’s Hair Cuts range from $45 to $80, depending on the Stylist’s experience level and your hair length; all Men’s Hair Cuts are $35.

In light of the COVID-19 situation, the shop will not initially not be offering walk-ins, but appointments for all of their services are currently available to book in advance via their online booking system here. The Grove team is committed to providing a welcoming environment while also keeping all of their guests and staff healthy with their COVID-19 safety measures. All customers are encouraged to read our requirements and protocols here.

The Grove team looks forward to meeting and treating their new Vancouver community!