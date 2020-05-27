Heads Up / Downtown

‘Superbaba’ Popping Up for Evening Delivery and Take-Out Service at Cafe Medina

Portrait

Here’s some very welcome news from the talented folks at Superbaba. Starting June 2nd, they will be using the day-only kitchen at Cafe Medina to produce their Middle Eastern comfort foods for take-out and delivery in the evenings.

Here are the details:

After closing due to COVID-19 in March, quick-service Middle Eastern restaurant and food truck Superbaba marks its return for weekly dinner service inside Cafe Medina, 780 Richards St, starting Tuesday June 2nd, 2020 from 5:30pm – 9:30pm.

The pop up will focus on take-out and delivery for dinner featuring favourites such as falafel, chicken shawarma, fresh baked pita and the turmeric cookie. Customers can also order larger portions of hummus, pita, and take-and-make falafel for home cooking.

For the time being, all orders will be made online through Ritual and ClickDishes for pick-up, as well as Doordash as a trial service for delivery.

“We’ve had so many heartwarming messages from our customers asking to buy our falafel mix to make at home while we were closed. After opening back up in Victoria, we are excited to also be back in Vancouver, and we are thankful for both of our partners, Cafe Medina & Tacofino, for making this pop up possible.” – Dallah (Chef & Partner, Superbaba)

Online order links will be available at www.eatsuperbaba.com. Follow @eatsuperbaba on Instagram for daily updates.

Café Medina
Neighbourhood: Downtown
780 Richards St. | 604-879-3114 | WEBSITE
‘Superbaba’ Popping Up for Evening Delivery and Take-Out Service at Cafe Medina
