Fergie’s Cafe on Hunt for Chef

Squamish, BC | If you are an outside-the-box Chef, Fergie’s Cafe is looking for you to lead our back of house team at our award-winning brunch restaurant. With a new custom-designed kitchen set in the beautiful natural backdrop of the West Coast, Fergie’s has the perfect environment to get culinary inspiration and foster a high performing, fun and collaborative culture.

Steeped in local history, the cafe is part of Sunwolf Riverside Resort located at the confluence of the Cheekye and Cheakamus Rivers, in the shadow of the Tantalus Range. Come join the Fergie’s family if you are passionate about locally sourced and lovingly prepared food. A full job description is available here.

Fergie's Café
Neighbourhood: Squamish
70002 Squamish Valley Rd, Brackendale, BC | 604-898-1537 | WEBSITE
