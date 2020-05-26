Community News / Downtown

Table Service Returns to Chambar on May 28th

Vancouver, BC | What is a safe trusted space? We’ve deeply considered this question to the point of considering if Chambar should even exist in the uncertain future. What we hold to be true is that we are more than a restaurant, we are a cultural contribution. Our original 2004 business plan vision written in a warehouse on Pandora Street while listening to Z-Trip still applies.

?Around tables with food is where our most trusted relationships are formed, and we will continue to host your greatest connections with the people you value the most.

RESERVE NOW Open Thursday 28 May. 11:30am – 10:30pm.

Safety is our utmost concern, and we have gone beyond the guidelines and regulations because frankly we can do better. We are informed critical thinkers who base our decisions on facts, not reactions to fear. To ensure the safety of our staff and families, we ask everyone coming to Chambar be honest about being at risk. The restaurant industry will only survive if we are safe together. See our safety commitments and video for the new normal.

Chambar
Neighbourhood: Downtown
568 Beatty St. | 604-879-7119 | WEBSITE
