AnnaLena Reveals Final ‘Strange Times’ Menu

Vancouver, BC | Each week, Wednesday – Sunday, the AnnaLena team has been putting together a full 4-Course Dinner Menu (now for pick-up from AnnaLena Restaurant). This is how it reads for May 27-31…

This will most likely be our LAST week of Take-Away before we take the final steps to getting our dining room ready to welcome you back. We will let you know as soon as we have a confirmed date and when we will open our reservations.

A huge thank you to everyone that supported us through this ‘Strange Time’. We are so humbled and thankful that so many came out to support us. We can’t wait to have you back!

$59 pp

At this time we are unable to accommodate any dietary requests. Thank you for all your support and we will have information on opening our doors again very soon!

PICK UP IS AT ANNALENA RESTAURANT – 1809 WEST 1ST AVE

AnnaLena
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
1809 West 1st Ave. | 778-379-4052 | WEBSITE
