Strange Fellows Releases ‘Orchard’ English-Style Dry Cider Today

The GOODS from Strange Fellows Brewing

Vancouver, BC |Blending the classic Somerset cider varietal “Porters Perfection” with New World apples brings structure & complexity to this round & woody English-style dry cider. A subtle sweetness balances the tannic dryness typical for a traditional Old World cider. A terrific aperitif & just the thing with which to salute the apple orchard’s spirit.

We sing to thee old apple tree

and wish you fruit to bear.

Whoever knows if we will be

here this time next year.

Grow strong and fare-thee-well my friend

while merry we will be.

Everyone will take a sip

and toast your health old tree!

CIDER TYPE: English Somerset

AROMA: Sweet ripe apple skins

CHARACTER: Balanced, with a round structure & dry finish

COLOUR: Golden

APPLES: A blend ofÂ English heritage & New World varieties grown in Cawston, BC

FOOD PAIRING: Pork (Ham, Pork Pie, Pork Sausages, Roast Pork with Applesauce), Ploughman’s Lunch, Hard cheeses, Apple desserts

A.B.V.: 6.0%

Wassailing (aka drinking to the good health of) the spirit of the Apple Orchard is an old custom hailing from the Western cider-producing region of England. Meant to wake the orchard from its winter sleep, noisy wassailers also endeavoured to scare away evil spirits, thus ensuring a bountiful harvest in the Fall.

Release date: Monday May 25th

Available at: Strange Fellows Brewing for take-out only