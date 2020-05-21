We Want One of These Very Special Bottles of Local Cabernet Franc

We’re a pretty satisfied bunch, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t covetous. Sometimes we see things out there that we just must have. Cool Things We Want is an archive of those earthly desires.
The very British Columbian story of this wine and its scarcity has us wishing for a sip before it’s all gone…
This last Cabernet Franc – a four barrel run – is one that we made with a great hospitality friend James Langford-Smith, the General Manager of internationally-acclaimed Vancouver restaurants Bao Bei and Kissa Tanto. Tyler first met James in the early years when James sold Tyler’s wine while working for Chef Lisa Ahier at Sobo in Tofino. The two remained friends, owing in a large part to re-connecting during annual trips to Tofino, which made it fitting that the label art of Tyler’s sister Angela Morgan interprets the Pacific shoreline.
This wine had originally been intended for James’ restaurants – which have been sidetracked by the pandemic – so we’re shifting the plan on this wine and using it to draw attention to a cause that is dear to us. To support our hospitality friends in Vancouver, we’re donating $10 for every fourpack we sell of the Cabernet Franc 2019 in Vancouver to the Vancouver Food + Beverage Community Relief Fund which supports hospitality individuals in critical need of short-term financial assistance.
We realize the impact of this donation is minor in light of the devastation suffered by restaurants, and we recognize that our winery owes a debt to our hospitality supporters. When we started selling wine in 2012 we had no tasting room, so we counted on restaurants for sales, and more importantly, for being our ambassadors to the public. Local food systems, which include restaurants, are in a precarious place, and it’s our job to be active in their rebuilding. Thank you to James and our hospitality community.
Pack includes:
4 x Cabernet Franc 2019: Only four barrels made, wild ferment low sulphur unfined unfiltered British Columbia fruit.
$160 including free shipping.
