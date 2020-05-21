Vancouver Would Be Cooler If

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If… It Had Kinetic Art Installations Shaped by the Wind

Portrait

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If is a column that advocates for things that exist in other cities that could serve to improve or otherwise celebrate life in our own.

(via) In 2013, California artist Ned Khan created this kinetic art installation (dubbed the “Sunset Curtain”) on the otherwise nondescript exterior wall of a parking garage in Clayton, Missouri. The design sees many thousands of tiny tiles that are moved by the wind, so that when it blows they flap in concert to reveal gusts and air currents in real time.

 

