Unique 6-Week Employment and Leadership Program Seeks High School Applicants

Vancouver, BC | Attention Parents, Teachers, Guardians, and Youth! Do you know a student who might be interested in a fun and rewarding urban farming experience this summer? We are seeking the next crop of SOYL YOUTH 2020. If a young person in your life is currently in grades 8 to 11 in Metro Vancouver, we’d love them to consider joining Fresh Roots this summer for a unique 6-week employment and leadership program.

**DEADLINE for Applications EXTENDED**

SOYL Applications are OPEN!

SOYL empowers youth to steward schoolyard farms for learning, community building, and growing Good Food for All. This year SOYL will be running in:

City of Vancouver at Vancouver Technical Secondary and David Thompson Secondary

City of Coquitlam at Suwa’lkh Learning Centre

City of Delta at Delta Farm Roots

APPLICATIONS CLOSE JUNE 7th. Tell your friends!

