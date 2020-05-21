Pie Shoppe Teams Up With Local Purveyors to Offer Roast Chicken Sunday Supper

The GOODS from The Pie Shoppe
Vancouver, BC | Inspired by the Sunday suppers of our childhood, the Pie Shoppe has teamed up with a few local purveyors to offer a family-style dinner for you to pick up HOT + READY to take home (also ideal to share on a blanket in the park). Here are the details:
DINNER INCLUDES…
One Lemon & thyme Roasted whole chicken from Legends Haul (a local happy chickens from Salmon Arm, B.C. )
– a perfect white gravy
– a Green Salad Supreme w. a Rhubarb vinaigrette (Vinegar made from last season harvest by Jan with our spent fruit juice)
– Tokyo turnips, radish, beet & lentils salad w. our garden herbs, chive flowers, fennel fonds, evo, sea salt
– 1 Fredi’s Sourdough ciabatta
– 1 Zimt Chocolate bar
Your choice of either
– The Seasonal Rhubarb Brown Sugar Oat Crumble (Gf)
-or-
– The Lemon Custard
(choose dessert at check out )
Dinner Serves 2-4 (Suggestion could be enjoyed by one person over 2-3 days)
$95 (including the tax man + gratuities) | ORDER HERE
Pick up from Noon-3pm Sunday May 24th (specify time at check out)
There are 0 comments