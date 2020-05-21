Pie Shoppe Teams Up With Local Purveyors to Offer Roast Chicken Sunday Supper

The GOODS from The Pie Shoppe

Vancouver, BC | Inspired by the Sunday suppers of our childhood, the Pie Shoppe has teamed up with a few local purveyors to offer a family-style dinner for you to pick up HOT + READY to take home (also ideal to share on a blanket in the park). Here are the details:

DINNER INCLUDES…

One Lemon & thyme Roasted whole chicken from Legends Haul (a local happy chickens from Salmon Arm, B.C. )

– a perfect white gravy

– a Green Salad Supreme w. a Rhubarb vinaigrette (Vinegar made from last season harvest by Jan with our spent fruit juice)

– Tokyo turnips, radish, beet & lentils salad w. our garden herbs, chive flowers, fennel fonds, evo, sea salt

– 1 Fredi’s Sourdough ciabatta

– 1 Zimt Chocolate bar

Your choice of either

– The Seasonal Rhubarb Brown Sugar Oat Crumble (Gf)

-or-

– The Lemon Custard

(choose dessert at check out )

Dinner Serves 2-4 (Suggestion could be enjoyed by one person over 2-3 days)

$95 (including the tax man + gratuities) | ORDER HERE

Pick up from Noon-3pm Sunday May 24th (specify time at check out)